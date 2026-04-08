Versatile. Strong. Affordable. APEX™ by BendPak AL10C Two-Post Lift

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing the APEX™ by BendPak AL10C two-post lift. It’s everything you need in a two-post lift. And nothing you don’t.

Designed for both professional and home garages, the APEX AL10C provides the most-popular two-post lift features, including:

10,000 lbs. capacity – Take on everything from compact cars to full-size trucks.

Clearfloor design – Provides unrestricted movement under the vehicle.

Flexible arm positioning – Lift symmetrically or asymmetrically.

Triple-telescoping front arms, dual-stage rear arms – Access a wide range of vehicle lifting points.

Automatic safety locks – For security and peace of mind.

Telescoping screw pads and stackable adapters – Provide secure, stable vehicle contact.





“The APEX AL10C is the lowest-priced 10,000 lb. capacity two-post lift in our lineup,” says Tyler Rex, BendPak senior director of marketing. “For customers who don’t need the advanced technology and cutting-edge productivity features of our top-tier AP Series lifts, the APEX AL10C offers reliable performance at an affordable price backed by BendPak’s industry-leading warranty, customer service and support.”

Big and Strong

The APEX AL10C is built to stand up to daily use in demanding shop environments. Oversized base plates and a heavy-duty large tubular steel carriage provide exceptional strength. The rugged box-beam overhead structure reinforces the lifting frame, reducing stress on the columns and enhancing stability.

It uses a direct-drive hydraulic system with dual full-stroke hydraulic cylinders to deliver smooth lifting with significantly fewer moving parts for reduced maintenance. Self-lubricating UHMW polyethylene guide blocks eliminate the need for frequent greasing, while oversized cable sheaves and aircraft-quality equalizer cables reduce fatigue.

Peace of Mind Built In

Automatic safety locks engage every three inches throughout the lift range. A padded overhead shutoff bar paired with an industrial-grade limit switch automatically stops the lift if a vehicle is raised too high. Automatic swing arm restraints keep the arms in place. A full-size rubber carriage guard reduces door dings.

Like all APEX by BendPak car lifts, the AL10C is covered by a three-year warranty.

Learn more about the APEX AL10C at bendpak.com/al10c.

About APEX by BendPak

Launched in 2025 by leading lift and equipment manufacturer BendPak Inc., APEX by BendPak is a brand designed for value-conscious buyers looking for high-quality equipment, reliability and support at a lower price point. It offers “quality you can afford” in garage and trailer ramps, two-post lifts, tire changers, wheel balancers, and accessories. Learn more at bendpak.com/apex.

About BendPak Inc.

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, Grand Prix®, APEX™, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and Ergochair™. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, portable power packs, and other equipment. Visit www.bendpak.com for more information or call 800-253-2363.

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