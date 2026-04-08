LAW OFFICE OF ALLEN SAWYER PC - California Defense Attorney Allen Sawyer Secures Federal Habeas Corpus Victory for Release of ICE Detainee

STOCKTON, Calif., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Attorney Allen Sawyer of the LAW OFFICE OF ALLEN SAWYER PC has announced a significant legal victory in federal court, successfully securing the release of an individual from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody through a writ of habeas corpus. This milestone marks the formal expansion of Sawyer’s federal litigation practice into specialized immigration detention advocacy.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The successful challenge centered on the fundamental constitutional right to be free from unlawful or indefinite detention. Sawyer navigated a complex series of procedural requirements to demonstrate that the client’s continued detention lacked the necessary legal or jurisdictional justification.

According to court documents filed with the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California, Sawyer’s client, K.S., a native and citizen of India who entered the United States in April 2023, was initially detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection inside the United States and then released on his own recognizance. K.S. was re-detained on October 25, 2025, after reporting to the Stockton, California U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Operations office, when he was taken into custody. On February 19, 2026, Sawyer filed on behalf of his client a petition for writ of habeas corpus ordering his immediate release. Sawyer argued that his client’s continued detention violated both the Immigration and Nationality Act (to wit, 8 U.S.C. § 1225 (a)), and the Fifth Amendment due process clause. When the government responded that K.S. was subject to 8 U.S.C. § 1225(b)(2), which mandates detention during removal proceedings for applicants “seeking admission” and does not provide for a bond hearing, Sawyer successfully argued that his client was not “seeking admission,” but has lived in the United States without a criminal record since April 2023. The Court concurred with Sawyer’s argument that K.S. should have been provided a bond hearing before his re-detention and was entitled to relief on his statutory claim; furthermore, as a result of Sawyer’s litigation efforts, the Court recommended the petition for the writ of habeas corpus be granted and ordered K.S.’s immediate release.

“The core of the American legal system is the principle that no person should be held by the government without clear legal authority and due process,” said Allen Sawyer. “Successfully petitioning the federal district court for a writ of habeas corpus is a rigorous process, but it remains one of the most powerful tools available to protect individuals from administrative overreach.”

As illustrated by the civil docket filed with the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California, the successful litigation involved a multi-stage federal process, including:

Comprehensive Petition Preparation : Drafting a detailed writ of habeas corpus outlining constitutional violations and the legal grounds for the detention’s illegality.

: Drafting a detailed writ of habeas corpus outlining constitutional violations and the legal grounds for the detention’s illegality. Federal Filing and Evidence Submission : Filing the petition in the U.S. District Court supported by affidavits and critical evidence.

: Filing the petition in the U.S. District Court supported by affidavits and critical evidence. Strategic Litigation : Navigating the government’s response and presenting oral arguments before a federal judge to emphasize the violations of the petitioner’s rights.

: Navigating the government’s response and presenting oral arguments before a federal judge to emphasize the violations of the petitioner’s rights. Securing the Court Order: Obtaining a favorable ruling from the court, resulting in the immediate or scheduled release of the individual from custody.

With this first victory in the federal immigration arena, ALLENSAWYER, P.C. will continue to offer dedicated representation for individuals seeking relief from ICE custody through federal oversight. The firm’s expansion into this area leverages Sawyer’s extensive experience in high-stakes federal litigation to address the growing need for robust legal defense for detainees.

About Allen Sawyer

Allen Sawyer is a prominent California defense attorney with over 20 years of experience handling complex criminal and civil litigation. With a focus on federal court practice, Sawyer provides aggressive representation in matters ranging from white-collar defense to civil rights and federal detention challenges.

For more information, please visit www.allensawyer.com.

Media Contact:

ALLENSAWYER, P.C.

Phone: (209) 645-0556

E-mail: allen@allensawyer.com

Website: https://www.allensawyer.com