Siili Solutions Plc: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors



Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 8 April 2026 at 17.00 pm EEST



Siili Solutions Plc’s Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held today, 8 April 2026 starting at 2:00 p.m. EEST at the address Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki, Finland in Flik event studio Eliel.



Adoption of the financial statements and discharge of liability



The Annual General Meeting adopted the financial statements for the year 2025 including the consolidated financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability.



Dividend



The General Meeting resolved that, based on the adopted balance sheet for the financial period 2025, a dividend of EUR 0.07 per share will be paid from the Company’s distributable funds, i.e., approximately EUR 0.57 million in total, and that the rest of the distributable funds be retained in equity.



The dividend will be paid to shareholders who on the dividend record date 10 April 2026 are registered in the Company’s shareholders’ register held by Euroclear Finland Oy. In accordance with the proposal, the dividend will be paid on 17 April 2026.



Remuneration report



The General Meeting approved the remuneration report for the governing bodies. The resolution was advisory.



Board composition, remuneration of the Board of Directors, auditor, assurer of sustainability reporting and remuneration of the auditor



It was confirmed that the number of members of the Board of Directors to be elected is five (5). The General Meeting resolved, according to the proposal of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board, to re-elect for the next term of office the current members of the Board of Directors Harry Brade, Jesse Maula, Henna Mäkinen, Katarina Cantell and Sebastian Nyström.



In accordance with the Shareholders’ Nomination Board, the General Meeting resolved to keep the Board remuneration unchanged and as follows: The Chair of the Board is paid EUR 3,850 per month, the Deputy Chair EUR 2,500 per month and the Chair of the Audit Committee EUR 2,500 per month and other members EUR 2,000 per month. The Chairs of the Board of Directors’ Committees are paid EUR 200 per month for their work on the Committee, in addition to which all Committee members are paid a meeting fee of EUR 300 per meeting. In addition, the members of the Board of Directors receive compensation for travel expenses in line with the Company’s business travel policy.



Audit firm, authorised sustainability audit firm KPMG Oy Ab was re-elected as the Company’s auditor and assurer of the Company’s sustainability reporting for the following term of office. APA, ASA Petri Sammalisto was elected as the principal auditor and principal sustainability auditor in accordance with KPMG Oy Ab’s statement.



In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the General Meeting resolved that the auditor and sustainability reporting assurer of the Company be paid remuneration in accordance with the reasonable invoice.



If the amendment to the Accounting Act currently under consideration in Parliament, which is based on the European Union’s Omnibus I package and aims to narrow the scope of sustainability reporting, is approved as proposed, the company will not be required to prepare a sustainability report. If the company does not prepare a sustainability report, the role of a sustainability reporting assurer will be redundant.



Board authorisations



The General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to resolve on the repurchase and/or acceptance as pledge of the Company’s own shares under the following terms:



Using the Company’s unrestricted equity, a maximum of 814,000 shares may be repurchased and/or accepted as pledge in one or more tranches, which corresponds to approximately 10% of all shares in the Company.



The shares will be repurchased in trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy’s regulated market at a price formed in public trading on the date of repurchase. The Company’s own shares shall be repurchased to be used for carrying out acquisitions or implementing other arrangements related to the Company’s business, for optimising the Company’s capital structure, for implementing the Company’s incentive scheme or otherwise to be transferred further or cancelled.



Own shares can be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of the shareholders (directed repurchase). The share purchase will decrease the Company’s distributable unrestricted equity. The Board of Directors resolves on all other terms and conditions for the repurchase and/or acceptance as pledge of the Company’s own shares.



The authorisation remains in force until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, however no later than until 30 June 2027. The authorisation revokes earlier unused authorisations to resolve on the repurchase and/or acceptance as pledge of the Company’s own shares.



Further, the General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of shares and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares within the meaning of chapter 10, section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act in one or more tranches either against consideration or free of consideration.



The number of shares to be issued, including shares received on the basis of the special rights shall not exceed a maximum of 814,000 shares, which corresponds to approximately 10% of all shares in the Company. The Board of Directors may resolve either to issue new shares or to transfer treasury shares held by the Company. The total maximum number of shares to be issued for the purpose of share-based incentive and commitment schemes is 185,000 shares, which corresponds to approximately 2.3% of all the shares in the Company. The maximum number of shares intended for the incentive or commitment schemes is included in the maximum number of the issuance authorisation referred to above.



The authorisation entitles the Board of Directors to resolve on all terms of the share issue and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares, including the right to deviate from the shareholders’ pre-emptive subscription right (directed issue). The authorisation may be used to strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and financial position, to pay purchase prices for acquisitions, in share-based incentive or commitment schemes or for other purposes resolved by the Board of Directors.



The authorisation remains in force until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, however no later than until 30 June 2027. The authorisation revokes earlier authorisations concerning share issues and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares.



Constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors



In its constitutive meeting held after the General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Harry Brade as its Chair and Jesse Maula as its Vice Chair.



The Board of Directors also appointed the members to its committees. Henna Mäkinen, Jesse Maula, Katarina Cantell and Sebastian Nyström were elected to the Audit Committee. Henna Mäkinen was elected as the Chair of the Audit Committee. Harry Brade, Katarina Cantell and Jesse Maula were elected as the members of the HR committee. Harry Brade was elected as the Chair of the HR Committee.



All members elected to the Board of Directors are considered independent of the Company, as assessed by the Board of Directors. All members of the Board of Directors, apart from Harry Brade, are considered independent of the significant shareholders of the Company. Harry Brade is the CEO of the Company’s significant shareholder Lamy Oy.



SIILI SOLUTIONS PLC



BOARD OF DIRECTORS



Further information:

Taru Kovanen, General Counsel

Phone: +358 (0)40 4176 221

Email: taru.kovanen(at)siili.com



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.siili.com



Siili Solutions in brief:

Siili Solutions Plc is a forerunner in AI-powered digital development. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Our main markets are Finland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Siili Solutions Plc’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. Siili has grown profitably since its founding in 2005. www.siili.com/en