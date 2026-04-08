Admission of further securities to trading

 | Source: Northern Venture Trust PLC Northern Venture Trust PLC

8 APRIL 2026

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC (the "Company")

NOTIFICATION OF ADMISSION OF FURTHER SECURITIES TO TRADING (PRM 1.6.4R)

Further to the Company’s Issue of Equity announcement on 2 April 2026 in respect of the allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Company’s Offer for Subscription and following the admission to trading of those Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1Details of the issuer
a)NameNorthern Venture Trust PLC
b)LEI213800HR3R4WFICYFN46
2Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
a)Name, type and identification codeOrdinary Shares of 25p each
ISIN: GB0006450703
b)Regulated marketLondon Stock Exchange - Main Market
c)Number of further securities admitted22,761,845
d)Total number of securities in issue following admission261,740,830
e)FungibilityFully fungible with existing Ordinary Shares
3Admission details
a)Date of admission8 April 2026
b)Prospectus informationProspectus: 17 September 2025
Supplementary Prospectuses: 18 December 2025
Company's webpage: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts  
c)Coverage of notificationThe admission on 8 April 2026
4Contact details
a)Name and contact numberSarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited – 0330 223 1430

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.


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