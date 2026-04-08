8 APRIL 2026

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC (the "Company")

NOTIFICATION OF ADMISSION OF FURTHER SECURITIES TO TRADING (PRM 1.6.4R)

Further to the Company’s Issue of Equity announcement on 2 April 2026 in respect of the allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Company’s Offer for Subscription and following the admission to trading of those Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1 Details of the issuer a) Name Northern 2 VCT PLC b) LEI 213800K2EJ4CM6G9K687 2 Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading a) Name, type and identification code Ordinary Shares of 5p each

ISIN: GB0005356430 b) Regulated market London Stock Exchange - Main Market c) Number of further securities admitted 17,238,349 d) Total number of securities in issue following admission 269,386,546 e) Fungibility Fully fungible with existing Ordinary Shares 3 Admission details a) Date of admission 8 April 2026 b) Prospectus information Prospectus: 17 September 2025

Supplementary Prospectuses: 18 December 2025

Company's webpage: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts c) Coverage of notification The admission on 8 April 2026 4 Contact details a) Name and contact number Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited – 0330 223 1430

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.