Admission of further securities to trading

 | Source: Northern 3 VCT PLC Northern 3 VCT PLC

8 APRIL 2026

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC (the "Company")

NOTIFICATION OF ADMISSION OF FURTHER SECURITIES TO TRADING (PRM 1.6.4R)

Further to the Company’s Issue of Equity announcement on 2 April 2026 in respect of the allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Company’s Offer for Subscription and following the admission to trading of those Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1Details of the issuer
a)NameNorthern 3 VCT PLC
b)LEI213800MWOA6W221PI432
2Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
a)Name, type and identification codeOrdinary Shares of 5p each
ISIN: GB0031152027
b)Regulated marketLondon Stock Exchange - Main Market
c)Number of further securities admitted20,180,102
d)Total number of securities in issue following admission177,825,109
e)FungibilityFully fungible with existing Ordinary Shares
3Admission details
a)Date of admission8 April 2026
b)Prospectus informationProspectus: 17 September 2025
Supplementary Prospectuses: 18 December 2025
Company's webpage: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts  
c)Coverage of notificationThe admission on 8 April 2026
4Contact details
a)Name and contact numberSarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited – 0330 223 1430

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.


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