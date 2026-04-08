Consensus estimates on Tryg A/S

Tryg has compiled consensus estimates ahead of the Q1 2026 report. Consensus is based on input from 17 financial analysts.
Consensus is also available on tryg.com.
Attachment
| Source: Tryg A/S Tryg A/S
Tryg has compiled consensus estimates ahead of the Q1 2026 report. Consensus is based on input from 17 financial analysts.
Consensus is also available on tryg.com.
Attachment
Group CTO Mikael Kärrsten has been granted 44 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 6,780.40 Attachment 20_Reporting of granting of Tryg shares by senior management ...Read More
On 22 January 2026, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in...Read More