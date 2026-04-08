Extreme Steel Inc. Releases White Paper on Integrity of Steel in Modern Construction

WINCHESTER, Va., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Steel Inc. (ESI), a leader in the architectural and structural steel industry, announces the release of its latest white paper, The Integrity of Steel: Navigating Availability, Cost, Sustainability and Carbon in a Changing Construction Landscape. The paper examines the growing pressures facing structural steel in modern construction and outlines strategies for aligning performance, sustainability and project delivery.

“Structural steel has always been valued for its strength but today the industry must think more broadly about integrity,” says Jassiel Vargas, Structural Engineer, ESI. “Integrity now includes how steel is sourced, coordinated, fabricated and installed across the entire project lifecycle. When those pieces are aligned, projects perform better and risk is reduced.”

The paper examines key forces shaping today’s construction environment, including global supply volatility, sustained pricing pressures and increasing demand for carbon transparency. While global steel production has declined in recent years, demand from infrastructure, energy and mission-critical facilities continues to rise. At the same time, pricing has stabilized at a higher post-pandemic baseline, and developers face growing expectations for Environmental Product Declarations and embodied carbon reporting.

In response, ESI highlights strategies to improve resilience and accountability, including designing beyond minimum code requirements, expanding use of low-carbon steelmaking pathways and leveraging advanced technologies such as BIM, laser scanning and model-based fabrication.

“Technology and coordination are changing how steel projects are delivered,” adds Vargas. “Digital modeling, prefabrication and integrated planning allow teams to reduce rework, improve fit-up accuracy and manage material use more responsibly.”

The paper emphasizes the value of integrated steel delivery, where engineering, detailing, fabrication and erection operate under a unified system. By reducing fragmentation between project phases, integrated workflows can improve schedule reliability, minimize change orders and support clearer documentation of sustainability goals.

Through its vertically integrated model, ESI continues to align engineering, detailing, fabrication and field execution to deliver complex structural steel systems across the Mid-Atlantic region.

About Extreme Steel, Inc.

Headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, ESI revolutionizes structural steel solutions with smart technologies and unmatched expertise. ESI is committed to setting and exceeding the standards of excellence in the architectural and structural steel industry – with the right tools, the right ideas and the right people. ESI puts safety first, which accounts for a supportive, creative and professional work environment and a job done right. Visit https://extremesteelinc.com/

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Brittany Tedesco

CPR Marketing

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