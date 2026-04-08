Announcement regarding the publication of the Consolidated audited annual information for 2025

AUGA group, AB under restructuring, code 126264360, address Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius (hereinafter – the Company), has announced in its 2026 investor calendar that it planned to publish the Consolidated audited annual information for 2025 on April 8, 2026. Additionally, the Company planned to provide information regarding the convocation of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and its agenda. However, the Consolidated audited annual information for the 2025 financial year will not be published on the scheduled date.

The main reason for the delay is the ongoing restructuring processes within the Company and the Group, which have significantly affected the performance of financial and administrative functions. The complexity is further increased by the parallel implementation of processes set out in the restructuring plan (such as the sale of Baltic Champs and RUAB shares and related actions), which directly impact the preparation of financial statements. During these processes, certain indicators and circumstances are identified and assessed, which will influence the valuations and conclusions presented in the reports. In order to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the information provided, the Company must properly evaluate the impact of these processes on the financial statements of both the Company and the Group.

The Company will make every effort to publish the Consolidated audited annual information by April 30, 2026, and plans to inform investors about the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and its agenda.

Contacts:

CFO of AUGA group, AB under restructuring

Kristupas Baranauskas

+370 5 233 5340