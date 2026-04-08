Randy O’Connor Joins SEDA, Bringing Over 20 Years of Experience in Structured Commodity Transactions and Global Oil & Gas Markets

New York, NY, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Randy O’Connor joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Randy has broad transactional experience across an array of oil and gas activities,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Randy O’Connor is an accomplished energy expert with over 20 years of experience originating, structuring, and executing complex commodities transactions across the global oil and gas sector, combining structured finance expertise with deep knowledge of physical oil trading.

Mr. O’Connor is the Founder and Managing Director of Commodities Advisory Services LLC, where he advises clients on structured commodity financings, optimization of physical oil flows, M&A and commercial diligence, portfolio governance, and provides expert testimony in commercial disputes. He has delivered more than $5 billion in funding through inventory ownership structures, prepayments, and other commodity-based financing and monetization solutions.

Previously, Randy served as Managing Director and Head of Structured Transactions in Oil & E&P at Citigroup. In this role, he led the origination, negotiation, and execution of complex transactions across upstream, midstream, refining, and wholesale oil markets, including inventory ownership and prepayment financings. He worked closely with clients and internal stakeholders across legal, credit, risk, and trading functions to structure and deliver large-scale transactions. His experience includes physical products prepay and inventory financing transactions, off-balance sheet inventory structures, exchange margin funding solutions, and integrated crude supply, hedging, transportation, and inventory financings.

Prior to Citigroup, Mr. O’Connor was Managing Director and Head of the Strategic Transactions Group at Morgan Stanley, where he originated and executed a broad range of strategic transactions, including inventory financing, supply and offtake agreements, and asset acquisitions across refining, midstream, airline, and E&P sectors. He also served on the Board of Directors of TransMontaigne Limited Partners, a publicly listed company.

Earlier in his career, he held senior roles in crude oil trading, supply, and refinery engineering at Chevron, Transworld Oil U.S.A., Clark Refining, and TransCanada Energy, trading physical crude across North American, European, and Atlantic Basin markets and supporting refinery operations.

Mr. O’Connor holds an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business, and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.