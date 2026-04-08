Toll Brothers Announces Quilici - Palovista Collection Model Home Grand Opening in Reno, Nevada

RENO, Nev., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of the model homes at its Quilici - Palovista Collection community in Reno, Nevada. The Model Home Grand Opening event will take place at the community on Saturday, April 18 from 11a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring refreshments and light bites. Home shoppers are invited to tour the beautifully designed model homes located at 2915 Cliff Blossom Trail in Reno.





Situated in the spectacular Verdi foothills on the western border of Northern Nevada, adjacent to the California state line with easy access to Interstate 80, the Palovista Collection at Quilici offers 3- to 5-bedroom single-family homes with modern open floor plans and innovative architecture. The one- and two-story home designs range from approximately 2,405 to 4,234+ square feet and feature spacious covered patios, 3- to 4-car garages, and options such as multigenerational suites, bonus rooms, flex rooms, and attached RV garages. Pricing in this exceptional community starts from the upper $800,000s.

"The new model homes at Quilici - Palovista Collection highlight the expansive designs and luxury features for which Toll Brothers is known," said Donna O'Connell, Division President of Toll Brothers in Reno. "This family-friendly community offers breathtaking views and an unmatched lifestyle with access to year-round recreation and outstanding schools."

Quilici is ideally located near the Northern California and Nevada border, just 15 miles from Reno-Tahoe International Airport and 45 minutes from Lake Tahoe. Residents can enjoy trail connectivity for outdoor adventures close to home, as well as nearby skiing, golfing, hiking, fishing, and mountain biking.





Planned amenities include an exclusive community clubhouse with resort-style features including indoor pickleball courts, a fitness center, a social lounge, golf simulators, and activity spaces for both children and adults. Residents will enjoy a calendar of social events and activities led by a dedicated onsite Lifestyle Director, enhancing the lifestyle experience. The community will also feature convenient access to extensive walking, biking, and ATV/UTV trails, as well as a future park.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Quilici - Palovista Collection, or to schedule an appointment to tour the model homes, call 855-400-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Reno.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)