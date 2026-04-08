Step2 Makes Pool Season Better with New Summer-Ready Poolside Essentials

STREETSBORO, Ohio, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As pool season approaches, Step2, a leading manufacturer of play, pool, and patio products, is introducing an expanded lineup of outdoor products designed to help families make the most of time spent outside. The company is building on the success of its popular Vero™ pool collection, first introduced in 2023 with the Vero Pool Lounger™, as well as its sleek and modern Mondello™ pool collection with additional products offering refined style and weatherproof durability.
The complete pool collection combines Step2’s high performance materials with stylish, functional designs built specifically for in-pool and poolside relaxation and entertainment. From in-pool furniture to water play accessories, the new lineup will enhance every moment of pool season.
Vero™ Line
Step2’s top-selling Vero line is built with corrosion resistant hardware designed to withstand chlorine and saltwater environments:
- NEW! Vero High-Top Bistro Table™ - This new table elevates poolside experiences with a stylish design, bringing convenience and relaxation right into the water. Perfect for tanning ledges and shallow pool areas, the table provides a stable surface for drinks, snacks, or small essentials while homeowners lounge and unwind. Retails for $299.99
- NEW! Vero Entertaining Table™ - From the patio to the pool ledge, this durable buffet table simplifies hosting with a removable, quick-rinse surface and UV-resistant materials. Retails for $399.99
- NEW! Vero Accent Table™ - Optimized for pool depths up to 9-inches, this low-profile table pairs perfectly with Vero Adirondack Chairs™ for a cohesive, resort-style look. Retails for $199.99
- NEW! Seashell Flip Seat™ and Kid Seashell Flip Seat™- The viral Flip Seat has been reimagined into a fun new seashell design. This folding chair creates the perfect spot to relax by the water, and the lightweight design and built-in handle make it easy to transport. It also comes in a kid size version for a mommy and me moment. Retails for: $44.99 - $59.99
- NEW! Kids Hammerhead Flip Seat™ - Big personality meets kid-sized comfort. Made for little swimmers, the toothy grin and cute little shark fin add character while the lightweight, yet durable resin body stands up to water, sun, and nonstop fun. Retails for: $44.99
- Vero Pool Lounger™ – Step2’s top-selling pool lounger is perfect for tanning ledges or relaxing outside the pool. The redesigned structure delivers a secure and comfortable lounging experience. Retails for: $249.99
- Vero In-Pool Stool™ – These pool stools are the perfect complement to the new Step2 Bistro Table. They are ideal for swim-up bars or pool decks, and feature a comfortable footrest, contoured seat, and supportive backrest. Retails for: $149.99
- Vero Adjustable Back In-Pool Lounger™ – This adjustable back in-pool lounger brings a touch of resort luxury to your backyard. The adjustable back allows you to choose your ideal comfort configuration. Retails for: $349.99
- Vero Side Table with Tray™ – This versatile side table includes a removable tray top that can double as a serving tray, making it the perfect companion to any Vero Lounger or Vero Chair. Retails for: $159.99
- Vero Pool Slide™ – Add sleek style and thrilling fun to your backyard. Featuring textured, non-slip steps and stable stainless-steel bars, this 4 ft. slide offers easy climbing and a smooth ride into the water. Retails for: $1,099.99
- Vero Pool Volleyball Set™ – This premium water volleyball net injects a surge of energy into your pool. High-quality design, sleek style, and endless entertainment come together with the adjustable netting and UV-resistant polyester fabric. Retails for: $349.99
- Vero Pool Basketball Hoop™ – This basketball set instantly turns your pool into an underwater court, where friendly competition and endless summer fun collide. Retails for: $429.99
Mondello™ Line
The luxury Mondello line features sleek, ergonomic silhouettes blending modern design with comfort:
- Mondello Lounger with Shade™ - This stylish lounger can be used with or without the shade on a pool deck, pool ledge or patio. The ergonomic silhouette provides total relaxation. Retails for: $399.99
- Mondello Chair with Shade™ – This chair brings modern elegance and comfort to your backyard retreat. Its sculpted design creates the perfect seat for relaxing in-pool or poolside, enjoying a sunny afternoon on the patio, or gathering with friends and family outdoors. Retails for: $349.99
- Mondello In-Pool Side Table™ - A functional side table that can be used both inside and outside the pool and fits neatly alongside the Mondello lounger and chair. Retails for: $179.99
“Pool season is one of the best times of year for families to gather outside,” said Kelly Pezley, Chief Revenue Officer of Step2. “Our newest pool and patio products are designed to combine durability, comfort, and style so families can relax, entertain, and make the most of summer.”
The complete line of Step2 pool products can be found on Amazon or Step2.com. For more information, follow Step2 on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, Pinterest, and LinkedIn for news, product launches, and inspiration.
About Step2
Step2 has been a trusted leader in children’s products and home solutions for over 30 years, delivering imaginative design, durability and quality that families can count on. From playhouses and furniture to storage and outdoor products, Step2 innovations inspire play, organization, and connection every day.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Jennifer Podkasik
Arrowhead Communications
630.347.9338
jen@arrowheadcommunications.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09033d09-0175-4818-8b5c-6392fe4b6150