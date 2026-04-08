Step2 Makes Pool Season Better with New Summer-Ready Poolside Essentials

STREETSBORO, Ohio, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As pool season approaches, Step2, a leading manufacturer of play, pool, and patio products, is introducing an expanded lineup of outdoor products designed to help families make the most of time spent outside. The company is building on the success of its popular Vero™ pool collection, first introduced in 2023 with the Vero Pool Lounger™, as well as its sleek and modern Mondello™ pool collection with additional products offering refined style and weatherproof durability.

The complete pool collection combines Step2’s high performance materials with stylish, functional designs built specifically for in-pool and poolside relaxation and entertainment. From in-pool furniture to water play accessories, the new lineup will enhance every moment of pool season.

Vero™ Line

Step2’s top-selling Vero line is built with corrosion resistant hardware designed to withstand chlorine and saltwater environments:

Mondello™ Line

The luxury Mondello line features sleek, ergonomic silhouettes blending modern design with comfort:

Mondello Lounger with Shade™ - This stylish lounger can be used with or without the shade on a pool deck, pool ledge or patio. The ergonomic silhouette provides total relaxation. Retails for: $399.99

This stylish lounger can be used with or without the shade on a pool deck, pool ledge or patio. The ergonomic silhouette provides total relaxation. Retails for: $399.99 Mondello Chair with Shade™ – This chair brings modern elegance and comfort to your backyard retreat. Its sculpted design creates the perfect seat for relaxing in-pool or poolside, enjoying a sunny afternoon on the patio, or gathering with friends and family outdoors. Retails for: $349.99

This chair brings modern elegance and comfort to your backyard retreat. Its sculpted design creates the perfect seat for relaxing in-pool or poolside, enjoying a sunny afternoon on the patio, or gathering with friends and family outdoors. Retails for: $349.99 Mondello In-Pool Side Table™ - A functional side table that can be used both inside and outside the pool and fits neatly alongside the Mondello lounger and chair. Retails for: $179.99





“Pool season is one of the best times of year for families to gather outside,” said Kelly Pezley, Chief Revenue Officer of Step2. “Our newest pool and patio products are designed to combine durability, comfort, and style so families can relax, entertain, and make the most of summer.”

The complete line of Step2 pool products can be found on Amazon or Step2.com. For more information, follow Step2 on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok, X , YouTube , Pinterest , and LinkedIn for news, product launches, and inspiration.

About Step2

Step2 has been a trusted leader in children’s products and home solutions for over 30 years, delivering imaginative design, durability and quality that families can count on. From playhouses and furniture to storage and outdoor products, Step2 innovations inspire play, organization, and connection every day.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Podkasik

Arrowhead Communications

630.347.9338

jen@arrowheadcommunications.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09033d09-0175-4818-8b5c-6392fe4b6150