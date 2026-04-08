ETF Industry Leader Rob Oliver Launches New ETF Provider “Aura,” Debuts U.S. Defense ETF (NYSE: DUTY)

NEW YORK, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura ETFs Inc. (Aura), a newly formed exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider founded by seasoned ETF industry leader Rob Oliver, today announced its official launch alongside the introduction of its first product, the U.S. Defense ETF (DUTY) on New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Leveraging nearly two decades of ETF industry expertise, Aura is building a global ETF platform focused on innovative thematic and income strategies designed for modern portfolios. The firm aims to deliver targeted ETF solutions that combine industry renowned investment experience with scalable design.

“The ETF industry is innovating faster than ever, with hundreds of new, increasingly complex strategies launching each year,” said Rob Oliver, Founder and CEO of Aura. “But as the market expands, many investors and advisors are looking for ETFs that have a clearly defined role in portfolios, whether that’s having exposure to structural economic trends or seeking to generate consistent income. Aura was founded to build strategies designed with that discipline in mind.”

The company’s inaugural product, the U.S. Defense ETF (DUTY), provides investors with exposure to companies involved in US national defense, military technology, space, cybersecurity, and related security infrastructure. With a gross expense ratio of 0.45%, DUTY seeks to capture innovation and investment across the modern defense ecosystem and will track the Solactive US Defense Index. In addition, GTS Securities, a veteran-owned firm, will act as the lead market maker.

The launch of DUTY comes as global security priorities are shifting toward advanced defense systems, cybersecurity, and strategic technologies. The United States remains the world’s largest defense spender, accounting for roughly one-third of global military expenditure, while governments and critical industries are increasing investment in cyber defense as digital threats continue to rise. At the same time, policy initiatives such as the CHIPS and Science Act1 are strengthening domestic supply chains for semiconductors and other technologies that are essential to modern defense infrastructure. Together, these developments are driving long-term investment across defense systems, advanced military technologies, logistics and mission support services, and cybersecurity infrastructure. DUTY seeks to capture these areas through focused exposure to companies supporting next-generation national security capabilities.

As part of DUTY’s mission, Aura has committed to supporting US veterans. Aura ETF intends to donate 10% of DUTY’s total management fee revenue to charitable organizations supporting military veterans.

“Defense spending is entering a structural growth phase as governments invest in advanced military systems, cybersecurity, and next-generation technologies. DUTY is designed to give investors focused exposure to the companies building and supporting that modern defense ecosystem — from traditional military platforms to the digital infrastructure that underpins national security,” said Oliver. “In addition, I’m thrilled to be able to contribute to veteran support charities as a part of this launch. I believe that investing in national security should also support those who served.”

Aura ETFs is led by Rob Oliver, Founder & CEO. He has over 17 years’ experience across asset and wealth management, specialising in ETFs and systematic investing. Rob previously held senior roles at J.P. Morgan, where he led the Beta & Systematic Strategies research team, and at Global X ETFs, where he was Head of Europe and built the European business from launch to a multi-billion dollar platform. He has also served on multiple regulated ETF and asset management company boards. Rob has experience across ETF structuring, product development, and fund governance.

Aura has partnered with Tidal Financial Group, utilising their ETF platform to support DUTY’s launch.

About Aura ETFs

Aura ETFs is an ETF sponsor building a global platform focused on innovative thematic and income strategies for modern portfolios. The firm’s mission is to deliver ETF strategies with clear purpose, disciplined construction, and measurable outcomes. By combining industry renowned investment experience with scalable ETF design, Aura seeks to provide investors with innovative strategies, dependable income solutions, and differentiated exposures designed for long-term investors.

Media Contact

press@aura-etfs.com

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please visit www.aura-etfs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Defense Industry Investing Risks. The Fund may invest in companies operating across a broad range of defense and national-security–related industries, including (i) Defense Systems & Military Platforms; (ii) Defense Technology; (iii) Defense Logistics, Simulation & Mission Support; and (iv) Cybersecurity & Digital Defense Infrastructure.

Sector and Industry Risk. To the extent the Index concentrates in the securities of a particular sector or industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Model Risk. The Index Provider uses NLP models to assist in the development of the Fund’s Index.

Passive Investment Risk. The Fund is not actively managed and does not attempt to outperform its Index or take defensive positions in declining markets.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Tracking Error Risk. As with all index funds, the performance of the Fund and its Index may differ from each other for a variety of reasons.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

The Solactive US Defense Index initial investible universe consists of equity securities listed on U.S. securities exchanges (the “Universe”). The Index includes equity securities of companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from one or more of the following four defense categories (each, a “Defense Company” and collectively, “Defense Companies”): 1) Defense Systems & Military Platforms; 2) Defense Technology; 3) Defense Logistics, Simulation & Mission Support; and 4) Cybersecurity & Digital Defense Infrastructure.

1 https://www.nist.gov/chips