Toobit's SOLIB Launchpad Sells Out in 30 Minutes; 15M SOLIB Trading Campaign Underway





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the 30-minute sell-out of its Solitaire Blossom (SOLIB) Launchpad. The exclusive presale hit its hard cap in record time, with official trading for the SOLIB/USDT pair now available on the spot market.

To build on this initial success, Toobit has launched a two-week trading celebration. From April 8 to April 22, 2026, traders can compete for a share of 15,000,000 SOLIB through three activities:

Activity 1 (4,000,000 SOLIB): Every 100 USDT traded in SOLIB/USDT grants traders one spin on the lucky wheel (up to 10 spins daily), offering token rewards.

Activity 2 (1,000,000 SOLIB): New traders who sign up during the campaign and make their first trade of at least 50 USDT in SOLIB/USDT will receive a guaranteed airdrop of 100 to 5,000 SOLIB.

Activity 3 (10,000,000 SOLIB): Traders who reach a minimum volume of 200 USDT on eligible pairs, including SOLIB, FDS, PUNCHI, MCQ, ITE, and FWX, will climb a global leaderboard. The top performer will walk away with a 1,000 SOLIB airdrop, with rewards distributed to the top 500 participants.



To be eligible for rewards, all participants must register on the official campaign page. For a full breakdown of the event rules and prize distribution, please visit the official announcement page.

SOLIB's success builds on Toobit's record of scaling breakthrough projects, including Punchimals (PUNCHI) (10-minute sell-out; 104% peak increase) and Future Warriors X (FWX) (19-minute sell-out; 200% peak ROI). This momentum is further highlighted by Foodie Squirrel (FDS), which saw historical returns of 841%.

This trend is a localized reflection of a shift in 2026 market behavior. While 24 million new tokens were created between early 2025 and 2026, the most prolific centralized exchanges listed only 0.01% of these assets, highlighting a "flight to quality."

Capital is increasingly concentrating into these vetted ecosystems, as CEX platforms continue to facilitate over $1 trillion in monthly spot trading volume. Despite the rise of decentralized alternatives, centralized exchanges still command an 86% share of total spot volume due to superior liquidity depth and user protections.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT and Altrady. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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