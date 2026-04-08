Kiss the Ground, a Leading Voice in the Regenerative Farming Movement, Celebrates Earth Month with a Virtual Community Meet-Up on April 14

LOS ANGELES, CA, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most people want food that’s healthier for themselves and the planet, yet many are confused by labels like “fresh” and “natural.” Kiss the Ground, a nonprofit and leading voice in the Regenerative Movement, is helping close that gap. Following a year of awarding $500,000 in grants to 215 small farms—supporting the transition of 73,000 acres of U.S. farmland to regenerative practices—the organization is now focused on driving consumer demand by encouraging its 20-million-person audience to support regenerative products and local farms in their own communities.

Access to regenerative products is reaching the mainstream. Hundreds of products are now hitting shelves at retailers ranging from Costco to local independent markets. While they still represent only about 0.2% of new product launches, growth is accelerating rapidly at 72% year-over-year. Kiss the Ground's focus this year is to accelerate consumer demand for regenerative products and practices.

Kiss the Ground’s 2026 Initiatives to Connect Consumers and Farmers:

The Kiss the Ground Regenerative Farm Map : Featuring 200+ farms today, expanding to 1,000 by year-end.

: Featuring 200+ farms today, expanding to 1,000 by year-end. Farmer Relations Board : A group of diverse producers amplifying Kiss the Ground’s farmer initiatives.

: A group of diverse producers amplifying Kiss the Ground’s farmer initiatives. Storytelling: Kiss the Ground will continue to tell the stories of many of the 215 farmers who received 2025 grants as they transition their farms to regenerative practices.

Kiss the Ground will continue to tell the stories of many of the 215 farmers who received 2025 grants as they transition their farms to regenerative practices. Partners supporting with ‘Round Up for Regeneration’: This Earth Month, national brands, like Anthropologie, are launching "Round Up" campaigns, giving shoppers a way to support soil health directly at the register.

From Evan Harrison, CEO of Kiss the Ground:



“Last year we increased our Storytelling production to daily, enabling us to reach 20 million people who are curious about the correlation between healthy soil and human health. Now, it’s about action. With a meaningful increase in Regenerative products hitting shelves, this is the moment for consumer demand to lead fundamental change.”



April 14: The Spring Meet-Up:

Kiss the Ground is hosting a Spring Meet-Up on April 14 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. This session will feature a dynamic Q&A with regenerative farmers from California to Alabama, hosted by New York chef and podcast host Gina Bruno Knopov. Kiss the Ground will debut its Regenerative Farm Map enabling local communities to support regenerative farms.

Event Details

What: Kiss the Ground Spring Virtual Meet-Up

Kiss the Ground Spring Virtual Meet-Up When: April 14, 2026 | 12:00 PM PT

April 14, 2026 | 12:00 PM PT Where: Virtual (Free RSVP)

Virtual (Free RSVP) RSVP: Registration

About: Kiss the Ground is an audience-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit promoting Regeneration and healthy soil as a viable solution for human and planetary health. Led by CEO Evan Harrison, the organization was founded in 2013 and has inspired millions to participate in the Regenerative Movement through storytelling, education, and partnerships.

Read about Kiss the Ground’s Impact







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