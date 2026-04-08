First Fed Bank names Jennifer Gribble as Chief People Officer

PORT ANGELES, Wash., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Fed Bank (“First Fed”), a wholly owned subsidiary of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB), named Jennifer Gribble as its new Chief People Officer, effective March 31, 2026. Gribble is a seasoned global human resources executive with decades of experience serving on executive leadership teams and as a trusted advisor to boards, shaping strategy, culture and workforce initiatives across seven industries and six continents.

“First Fed has always been a community builder and a business builder, and now we’re building a different type of bank,” said Curt Queyrouze, First Fed President and CEO. “Jennifer’s unique skill is turning talent into a strategic asset and transforming organizations into people-first institutions that deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders.”

Gribble joins First Fed from Ideal Image, one of North America’s leading aesthetics and wellness businesses where, as Chief People Officer, she led all HR functions including talent acquisition, performance management, employee engagement, organizational development and compensation and benefits. Earlier, she held executive and leadership roles at companies like Amazon, Comcast, DuPont Pioneer and Principal Financial Group.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been drawn to companies on a future-forward trajectory, and First Fed absolutely fits that mold,” said Gribble. “I’m thrilled to join a company with more than 100 years of history in Northwest Washington as a rock-solid foundation and a leadership team committed to modernizing operations to meet a changing world.”

Gribble has a proven track record of aligning people programs with business strategy, driving organizational health and building high-performing, inclusive cultures that empower employees to thrive. Throughout her career, Gribble has led large-scale organizational transformations, designed and implemented enterprise-wide talent strategies, and advanced programs in employee engagement, leadership development, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Gribble is a SPHR-certified human resources professional and holds an MBA in International Business from the Ivy College of Business at Iowa State University, a M.S. in Industrial & Organizational Psychology from Illinois State University and a B.S. from Bradley University.

“Jennifer is the right person at the right time to join First Fed as we build a modern, forward-thinking financial services company that remains a trusted partner for all of our communities,” concluded Queyrouze. “Her vision, insight, and leadership will play a critical role in shaping the future of the bank and empowering our team members to thrive.”



Jennifer Gribble, Chief People Officer at First Fed

About the Company

First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a Pacific Northwest-based financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 17 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small businesses, non-profit organizations, and commercial customers. First Northwest has also strategically invested in partnerships focused on developing modern financial solutions and a boutique investment banking/accelerator firm. These investments underscore the Company’s commitment to innovation and growth in the financial services sector. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012 and completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB. The Company is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington. For more information, visit https://www.ourfirstfed.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, projections of future performance of the Company and its executives and include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements often identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management beliefs and expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety of factors including, but not limited to: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; the credit risks of lending activities; pressures on liquidity, including as a result of withdrawals of deposits or declines in the value of our investment portfolio; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets, including potential recessionary and other unfavorable conditions and trends relating to housing markets, unemployment levels, interest rates and inflationary pressures, among other things; legislative, regulatory, and policy changes; legal proceedings, regulatory investigations and their resolutions; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on our website at www.ourfirstfed.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf and the Company’s operating and stock price performance may be negatively affected. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2026 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect the Company’s operations and stock price performance.

For More Information Contact:

Phyllis Nomura, Chief Financial Officer and EVP

IRGroup@ourfirstfed.com

360-457-0461



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