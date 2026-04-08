G700 Whistling Arrow Debuts at Moab's 60th Anniversary, Honoring World Classic Off-road Culture

MOAB, Utah, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In April 2026, the Easter Jeep Safari, a globally-renowned off-road extravaganza, marked its 60th anniversary. At this event, the G700 Whistling Arrow, a factory-customized all-terrain premium hybrid SUV from JETOUR AUTO, made a spectacular entrance, representing its first public debut since the official launch in China, as well as a milestone for a Chinese automotive brand taking on the challenge of Easter Jeep Safari for the first time.

Easter Jeep Safari's 60th: G700 WHISTLING ARROW Debuts with High-profile Guest

With 60 years of history, the Easter Jeep Safari has become a spiritual icon for the global off-road community and serves as the ultimate proving ground for testing vehicle performance and reliability at their limits. The event not only focuses on competition but also strives to build a global platform for cross-cultural exchange in off-road culture.

At this year's celebration, the G700 WHISTLING ARROW invited legendary rally race driver Robby Gordon and renowned adventurer Hazen Audel to deeply engage in core activities. Together, they challenged the legendary off-road routes in Moab, paying tribute to global off-road culture through hardcore traversal.





G700 WHISTLING ARROW: A New Frontier in Factory-Customized Premium Off-Road Vehicles

To meet the diverse needs of off-road enthusiasts worldwide for professional off-road customization, the G700 WHISTLING ARROW builds upon the G700. Centered on the "Whistling Arrow Apex Aesthetics" design philosophy, delivering an ultimate experience combining rugged aesthetics and exceptional performance through comprehensive upgrades to its exterior, chassis, and more. The launch of the G700 WHISTLING ARROW has propelled the premium off-road market from "product competition" toward "lifestyle competition," establishing a new standard in the factory-customized premium off-road segment.

Venturing into Moab, the G700 WHISTLING ARROW challenges the pinnacle of North America's high-end off-road scene. As an ode to globally celebrated off-road occasions, it unveils its groundbreaking all-terrain plug-in hybrid performance to off-road lovers across the globe, ushering in renewed vigor for the premium global off-road market.

For more information, visit: jetourglobal.com

Media Contact

Tina Liu

jetourinternational.pr@gmail.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by JETOUR. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/014e3956-d761-45c7-a62c-4f81a1827de8