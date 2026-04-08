Information and documents for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo Group AB to be held on 30th April 2026 – the Board of the Company proposes to pay EUR 0.05 dividend per share for the year 2025

On 8th April 2026 the Board of Grigeo Group AB (hereinafter – the Company) has decided to present to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company which is to be held on 30th of April 2026, the following information and documents:

The consolidated management report of the Company for the year 2025 (including the Remuneration report), the consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2025, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.



1. 1. We would like to draw your attention, that the financial statements are published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) – the document in zip format is attached.



1. 2. Management report, sustainability report and financial statements (without independent auditor’s report) are additionally provided in pdf format as a copy of published ESEF information.



The Board of the Company proposes to approve the presented draft appropriation of the Company’s profit for the year 2025 and to allocate EUR 6 641 thousand to dividends (what makes EUR 0.05 per share).



Independent auditor’s and sustainability auditor’s reports.



Draft decisions as proposed by the Board of the Company.



General ballot paper.

The meeting of Supervisory Board, that was held on 8th April 2026, has decided proposing the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the presented audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025, assent to the Company's Remuneration report as well as to distribute the profit of the Company for the year 2025 as presented in the daft Appropriation of the Profit proposed by the Board of the Company.

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 243 58 01

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