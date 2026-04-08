Eightfold AI Expands Talent Agents Across the Full Interview Journey, Introducing AI Interview Companion and New Interview Capabilities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightfold AI , the leader in Talent Intelligence, today announced a major expansion of its Talent Agents, moving beyond initial candidate screening to support the complete, end-to-end interview lifecycle. Following the successful launch of AI Interviewer in October 2025, which introduced agentic AI to manage high-volume screening, the new capabilities address the critical need for consistency, scale, and depth in every stage of the interview process.

While interviews remain essential for understanding a candidate’s experience, thinking, and potential, they are consistently constrained by human capacity, creating a bottleneck that forces organizations to slow hiring or accept inconsistent evaluation. This constraint is changing as organizations embrace the Infinite Workforce, where AI agents conduct structured conversations at scale. The opportunity for Eightfold AI Interviewer extends far beyond the top of the funnel to encompass every conversation that follows.

Eightfold’s expanded Talent Agents now bring agentic intelligence to the full interview journey, helping organizations create a more connected, consistent, and scalable approach to evaluating talent. At the center of this expansion is AI Interview Companion, a new intelligent agent designed to enhance human-led interviews with real-time guidance, structured insights, consistent evaluation, and connected documentation. As part of an end-to-end agentic interviewing experience, AI Interview Companion helps teams conduct more skills-focused, high-quality conversations while ensuring interview intelligence is captured and applied across the hiring process.

Eightfold is also extending AI Interviewer into more advanced interview scenarios with new functional and coding interview capabilities. These new interview types enable organizations to assess role-specific experience, problem-solving ability, technical depth, and domain expertise through structured, scalable conversations that were previously difficult to deliver consistently at scale.

"The core question we faced was simple: how do we improve the entire interview process?" said Sachit Kamat, Chief Product Officer at Eightfold AI. "As fast as your business needs and as human as your candidates deserve – that's the standard we built to. Our expanded Talent Agents apply skills-based intelligence to every conversation in the hiring process, creating consistency and depth at a scale recruiting teams cannot achieve alone."

While much of the AI interviewer market remains focused on basic screening, Eightfold AI Interviewer already goes further with both basic and deeper, role-aware screening to support high-volume and complex hiring needs. With the addition of new advanced interview types and AI Interview Companion for human-led interviews, Eightfold Talent Agents now extend across the full interview lifecycle—helping companies gather more comprehensive candidate insights, focus hiring teams where they add the most value, and dramatically accelerate the interviewing process. Recruiters and hiring managers are freed from repeating the same early-stage interviews, which can reduce inconsistency and bias. The platform is built with enterprise-grade AI governance, delivering a trusted talent experience that meets compliance requirements from day one.

The Eightfold Talent Intelligence Difference

AI Interviewer and AI Interview Companion are powered by Eightfold Talent Intelligence, trained on 1.6 billion career trajectories and 1.6 million skills, enabling it to reason, adapt, and learn as a single system. Eightfold AI Interviewer operates at enterprise scale and is built on the principles of Responsible AI. It does not evaluate based on video, biometrics, or tone but instead on the candidate’s content. By analyzing skills and capabilities—not how a candidate looks or sounds—Eightfold helps organizations align with evolving requirements for fair, transparent AI use in hiring. Backed by SOC 2, ISO 27001 and ISO 42001 certifications, AI Interviewer is the only autonomous agent trusted for high-stakes enterprise deployment.

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI is defining the era of the Agentic Enterprise. As the leader in AI-native talent intelligence, we empower organizations to deploy autonomous agents that reason, learn, and adapt alongside their human teams. Our platform transforms static data into active capability, allowing global leaders to solve talent shortages and execute skills-based transformation at a velocity human teams cannot achieve alone. A third of our customers are Fortune 500 companies, relying on our platform's professional-grade security and scale to build the architecture for the future of work. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai.

Contact:

Anika Graf

Eightfold Communications

press@eightfold.ai