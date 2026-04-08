Insight Capital Solutions Named to Monitor’s 2026 Top Independents; Reports Record $597MM in 2025 Originations

IRVINE, Calif., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Capital Solutions, LLC (ICS) today announced that it has been named to Monitor’s 2026 Top 30 Private Independents, an annual ranking of the largest independently owned equipment finance companies in the United States.

In 2025, ICS originated a record $597 million of equipment leases and loans, an increase of 33% from $447 million of originations in 2024. All ICS origination is direct, as it did not acquire any leases or loans from third parties in either year. Additionally, as a capital-efficient, private, family-owned platform, ICS strategically syndicates a portion of its business to funding partners (e.g., commercial banks). Syndicated volume is not reflected in the published Monitor independent rankings.

“It is an honor to be recognized among the Top 30 Independents,” said Christopher Czaja, Chief Executive Officer of Insight Capital Solutions. “2025 was a record year for our organization, driven by the strength of our teams, our diversified platform, and our continued focus on delivering value to our customers and partners.”

Insight Capital Solutions serves as the holding company supporting a portfolio of operating companies, including Insight Capital Finance, Insight Equipment Finance, Insight Technology Finance, Insight Modular Finance, and Harbor Capital. Through this platform, ICS delivers customized financing solutions that help organizations acquire, manage, and optimize mission-critical equipment and infrastructure.

Established in 1987, Insight Capital Solutions is a privately owned, independent firm with nearly 40 years of experience. Its flexible structure, specialized vertical expertise, and disciplined growth strategy continue to position the company for long-term success across North America.

To learn more about Insight Capital Solutions and its companies, visit www.insightcapitalsolutions.com.

About Insight Capital Solutions, LLC

Insight Capital Solutions (ICS) is an equipment leasing and financing company delivering customized solutions for technology, material handling, fitness equipment, and modular buildings. Through flexible structures, dedicated teams, and a proprietary asset management optimization system, ICS helps organizations acquire, manage, and optimize mission-critical equipment with clarity and confidence. Established in 1987, ICS is a privately owned, independent firm serving clients across North America.