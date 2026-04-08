Vishay Intertechnology 2-Way Wilkinson Divider / Combiner Increases Efficiency, Saves Space in Aerospace, Defense, and Connectivity Applications

MALVERN, Pa., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new 2-way Wilkinson power divider / combiner designed to increase efficiency and save space in aerospace, defense, and high frequency connectivity applications. Operating over a broad 15 GHz to 20 GHz range, the Vishay Sfernice WLKN-000 delivers industry-low insertion loss of < 0.5 dB below 19 GHz in an integrated surface-mount package.

With its wide frequency range and return loss of 10 dB to 15 dB, the device released today simplifies system designs, while reducing required external components to save board space and lower costs. Its compact 1817 package integrates a three-port solution to support both divider and combiner functionality, streamlining layouts. The device’s low insertion loss enhances system efficiency by minimizing power dissipation throughout the signal path.

Unlike narrowband or resistor-based solutions, the WLKN-000 offers high output to output isolation — < 20 dB at the center frequency — to minimize crosstalk, protect downstream amplifiers during combining, and preserve stable performance across parallel RF paths. In addition, the device offers excellent matching characteristics across the entire operating band.

A wide temperature range of -55 °C to +155 °C ensures reliable performance in challenging conditions across a variety of applications. These include automotive ADAS and radio transceivers; LEO satellites and base station terminals; 5G / 6G connectivity; drones; weapons guidance systems; payload systems; data link arrays; and phased-array radar systems.

RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the WLKN-000 is built on thin film technology. The device can be customized based on customer specifications for frequency band, return loss, insertion loss, case size, and more. HFSS-encrypted models are also available.

Samples and production quantities of the WLKN-000 are available now, with lead times of 20 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com .

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

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Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?60170 (WLKN-000)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720332861783