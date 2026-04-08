LAX Transforms the Travel Experience with Daktronics Video Display System Upgrade at Tom Bradley International Terminal





BROOKINGS, S.D., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) in California has selected Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, to manufacture an upgrade to their digital display experience at Los Angeles International Airport’s (LAX) Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT), including seven media wall types, distributed across 30+ displays.

These displays, being installed throughout 2026, are integrated into the TBIT architecture and existing control room for a seamless, experiential design. Together, they total more than 15,000 square feet of digital canvas featuring 300+ million pixels.

“Each year, millions of guests pass through LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal, and this modernization is designed to deliver a world-class travel experience that redefines what it means to move through an airport,” said Hans Thilenius, Deputy Executive Director, Terminal Development and Improvement Program, Los Angeles World Airports. “With the integration of cutting-edge technology, we’re positioning Los Angeles at the forefront of airport innovation, offering an enhanced travel experience that sets new standards for efficiency and convenience.”

Display Details

The eight display locations and approximate sizing are as follows:

All Gates Lower Ribbon Display – 2.5-millimeter pixel spacing and featuring 2,787 square feet

All Gates Upper Ribbon Display – 2.5-millimeter pixel spacing and featuring 2,289 square feet

Arrival Ramps – 1.5-millimeter pixel spacing and featuring 780 square feet

Baggage Claim Carousel – 1.5-millimeter pixel spacing and featuring 1,083 square feet

Upper Island Flight Information Displays – 2.5-millimeter pixel spacing and featuring 1465 square feet

Large Upper Island Ad – 2.5-millimeter pixel spacing and featuring 8,119 square feet

Ticker Counter Back Wall – 1.5-millimeter pixel spacing and featuring 4,279 square feet





“Whether you’re arriving, finding your gate, landing and looking to find your bags, or simply walking through the terminal, you’re going to be engaged and informed with our LED displays,” said Chris Van Liew, Daktronics sales representative for the airport market. “Every aspect of the traveler journey has been taken into account with this project. Anything that makes the travel experience easier or more enjoyable can be found with our displays, from flight information to creating a sense of space and ambiance.

“This installation is truly transformative and we’re excited for audiences to experience it upon completion in 2027.”

LAX is one of the busiest airports in the United States, serving more than 70 million passengers in 2025, including more than 23 million international travelers. The TBIT refresh project is part of LAWA’s overall mission to create a more seamless and memorable experience for every user to enjoy — from the out-of-town guests visiting Los Angeles for the first time to lifelong Angelenos.

About LAX

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is the sixth largest airport in the United States of America, serving more than 200,000 guests daily as the international gateway to Los Angeles and the Southern California region. Owned and operated by Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), LAX and its partners are dedicated to delivering world-class guest experiences and meeting global airport standards for customer satisfaction, safety, regional economic leadership, operational excellence, and sustainability.

LAX is undergoing a historic $30 billion transformation to modernize infrastructure and reimagine what a 21st-century airport can be—delivering world-class service, efficiency, and dependability for travelers. Opening in 2026, the SkyLink, automated people mover will be a 100% electric train connecting terminals every two minutes, reducing vehicle emissions and providing time-certain access regardless of traffic conditions. The transformation also includes the nation's largest Rental Car Center, enhanced Transit Center linking guests to Metro and regional transit, and a convenient new Ground Transport station serving rideshare, taxis and economy parking. When complete, new and modernized terminals will showcase LA's creative energy. For more information about ongoing transformation at LAX, visit lawa.org/transforminglax.

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2025 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

MEDIA RELATIONS

Justin Ochsner

Public Relations/Marketing

Tel 605-692-0200

Email justin.ochsner@daktronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a994167-cae9-4377-abc7-62ab3eef2490