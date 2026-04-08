IBFD and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam Announce Launch of an Online Tax & Technology Certificate Programme

Amsterdam, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Bureau Fiscal Documentation (IBFD), in partnership with the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (VU Amsterdam), is proud to announce the official launch of the Professional Certificate in Tax & Technology, a fully online, self‑paced training programme designed to equip tax professionals with the skills needed to navigate the rapidly evolving digital tax landscape.

As tax administrations worldwide accelerate their adoption of technology, the demand for professionals who can bridge traditional tax expertise with digital capabilities has never been greater. Developed in collaboration with leading academics, industry practitioners, and experts in global tax policy, this certificate offers one of the only comprehensive tax technology programmes available globally.

Providing Tax Expertise in the AI Era

The Professional Certificate in Tax & Technology provides learners with foundational knowledge of how technology, automation, and AI are reshaping global tax functions. Addressing challenges such as legacy system reliance, rapid regulatory change, system integration, and increasing transparency requirements, the programme prepares professionals to thrive in a technology‑driven tax environment.

Learners will gain practical insights into emerging technologies, digital reporting frameworks, and the tools reshaping compliance - from data management to automation and artificial intelligence.

“Taxation no longer takes place solely within legislation, but in databases, algorithms and reporting systems” - Prof. dr. A.H. (Albert) Bomer, full professor tax & technology, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam

Strengthening IBFD and VU Amsterdam’s Leadership in Tax Technology

This co‑developed programme marks a new chapter in the partnership between IBFD and VU Amsterdam, reinforcing both institutions’ reputations as leading authorities in international taxation, research, and professional education.

By joining forces, IBFD and VU Amsterdam aim to broaden their reach and establish a strong foothold in the fast‑growing area of tax technology, meeting rising demand for expert‑led, independent, and software‑agnostic training.

"In collaboration with VU Amsterdam, we’re addressing tax professionals’ need to understand and apply rapid technological developments in the digital tax landscape to their daily practice" - Wieneke Brandt, Director Product Management & Delivery, IBFD and Member, IBFD Executive Board

The programme has a flexible, online, self‑paced structure that ensures it is accessible to learners across all regions and time zones, enabling tax teams and practitioners of various disciplines to upskill without interrupting business operations. You can learn more about it here: https://shop.ibfd.org/training/professional-certificate-tax-technology

About IBFD

IBFD is the leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise. An independent, non-profit foundation, IBFD has a long-standing history in supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. IBFD utilizes a global network of tax experts to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, universities, international consultancy firms and tax advisors. IBFD’s core business is research, publishing (online and print) and education in international taxation. All IBFD products are accessible through IBFD’s Tax Research Platform, the powerful online engine behind efficient tax information and research. Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Amsterdam, IBFD also has a local presence in important markets such as North America, Asia and China.

About Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam

Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (VU Amsterdam) is a leading research university that stands for academic excellence and value-driven education, research, and societal impact. Since its founding in 1880, it has fostered free thinking and collaboration to tackle global challenges. Its Faculty of Law is at the forefront of innovative legal education in international, European and tax law, making the university the ideal partner for groundbreaking initiatives such as the new Tax & Technology programme.