Axton Global on CNBC: Insights on Sinosure and Global Trade Finance

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axton Global, an international facilitator specializing in trade credit solutions, recently addressed the transition from simple logistics to strategic financial intelligence in international trade. During an interview with CNBC Times Brasil, Icaro Moro, Sales Team Leader at Axton Global Brazil, highlighted the persistent hurdles faced by Brazilian importers and the role of trade finance services in overcoming them.

Overcoming the Liquidity Trap Axton Global identified that many companies with the capacity to scale are often hindered by the need to freeze significant capital in advance payments to Chinese suppliers. This liquidity trap, combined with high domestic credit costs and complex tax burdens, frequently stifles the growth of businesses with high market potential.

The company notes that the global trade landscape is shifting away from rigid traditional payment methods toward sophisticated trade finance services. In an environment of market volatility and tight monetary policies, legacy practices like full advance payments are becoming significant barriers to scaling. Modern trade finance is instead evolving through digital platforms and state-backed export credit insurance.

Strategic Importance of SINOSURE Recognizing these shifts, Axton Global emphasizes the importance of SINOSURE (China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation) for the Brazilian market. This system allows importers to secure payment deferrals of 90 to 120 days, optimizing cash flow without requiring immediate additional investment.

"The SINOSURE framework provides a dual benefit: it offers Chinese exporters the security they need to ship goods, while allowing Brazilian importers to avoid blocking funds in prepayments," Moro said. "This capital can then be redirected toward business development and expansion."

The timing of these financial instruments is critical as Chinese goods now account for more than 26% of all Brazilian imports, according to 2026 SECEX data. Demand remains robust across the green energy transition, e-commerce, electronics, and chemicals sectors.

"More than 10,000 Brazilian importers are already using SINOSURE solutions, and that number is growing every day," Icaro Moro added. "At Axton Global, our commitment is to bridge the gap between Chinese manufacturers and Brazilian importers, transforming financial challenges into real growth opportunities."

About Axton Global

Founded in 2008, Axton Global is the market leader in trade finance services for companies that import goods from China. Axton’s primary goal is to boost its customers’ business growth by enabling them to get the best possible terms from their Chinese suppliers, improving their cash flow and helping them to run their businesses more efficiently.

Axton has unparalleled experience working with – and access to – Sinosure, meaning its clients can benefit from Axton’s years of experience bridging the cultural and financial gap between Chinese exporters and buyers around the world.

Axton’s clients range from small business owners to large enterprises, and are located in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Brazil, Mexico, India, the UAE and Australia. With the support of Sinosure, Axton provides importers with access to favorable credit terms with their Chinese suppliers, leading to improved cash flow, enhanced supplier relationships, reduced financial risks and increased competitiveness, paving the way for their clients’ success.

To find out more about Axton Global, users can visit the company’s website https://axtongl.com/

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