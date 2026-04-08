America’s Fastest-Growing TAMP Powered by Sherman Research

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sherman Research, a provider of signal-driven market research and portfolio modeling tools for financial professionals, is the engine powering America’s fastest-growing Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP). WealthAdvisor’s gave the platform, managed by True Freedom Investing (TFI), the top spot in its 2026 America’s Best TAMPs report.

TFI grew from $0.42 million in assets in 2022 to $1.56 billion in 2025—a 124,666% increase, the highest growth rate among all TAMPs evaluated.

At the core of this growth is Sherman Research’s patented approach and six proprietary indicators, which track market conditions across short-, medium-, long-, and seasonal-term timeframes. These outputs help advisors identify shifts in market momentum and make disciplined allocation decisions.

Sherman Research’s tools are used by over 300 independent financial advisors, RIAs, and platform partners, representing nearly $2 billion in client assets that incorporate Sherman Research into their investment process as of January 31, 2026.

“This recognition highlights the power of a disciplined, signal-driven approach,” said Adam Weisner, President & CEO of Sherman Research. “Smart investors understand the value of a reliable decision engine.”

About Sherman Research

Sherman Research provides signal-driven research, portfolio models, and decision-support tools for financial professionals. It delivers insights through its subscription platform at shermanresearch.com.

Media Contact

info@shermanportfolios.com