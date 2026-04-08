BONDUELLE - Déclaration mensuelle du nombre d'actions et de droits de vote

 | Source: BONDUELLE BONDUELLE

BONDUELLE
Société en commandite par actions au capital de 57 102 699,50 euros
Siège social : La Woestyne – 59173 Renescure
447 250 044 RCS Dunkerque

INFORMATION MENSUELLE RELATIVE AU NOMBRE TOTAL DES DROITS DE VOTE
ET D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL

ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

Date d’arrêté des informationsNombre total d’actions composant le capital Nombre total de droits de vote


31.03.2026

32 630 114

Total théorique
52 665 273



Total réel*
52 039 934

*Total réel = nombre total de droits de vote attachés au nombre total d’actions - actions privées de droits de vote

Pièce jointe


Attachments

Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote au 31.03.2026
GlobeNewswire

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