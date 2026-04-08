BUREAU VERITAS: Number of shares and voting rights as of March 31, 2026

REGULATED INFORMATION
Courbevoie, France – April 8, 2026
Information on number of shares and voting rights as provided by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the French financial markets authority AMF
Issuer: Bureau Veritas
|Date
|Number of shares (1)
|Number of voting rights
|31/03/2026
|453,943,782
Theoretical number of voting rights: 560,838,443
Number of exercisable voting rights: 550,620,613
(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2026, if any.
|Bureau Veritas
|Head Office
|Tel: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 00
|Société Anonyme
|Tour Alto
|Fax: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 01
|(Limited liability corporation)
|4, Place des Saisons
|www.bureauveritas.com
|Share capital of EUR 54,464,582.40
|92400 Courbevoie
|RCS Nanterre 775 690 621
|France
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