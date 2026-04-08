BIC: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares forming the capital as of 31 March 2026

 | Source: Societe BIC Societe BIC

Disclosure of total number of voting rights and
number of shares forming the capital
as of 31 March 2026

Clichy, France – April 08, 2026

Article L 233-8-II of the French “Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.

As of March 31, 2026, the total number of issued shares of SOCIÉTÉ BIC is 40,861,314 shares, representing:
-        57,593,639 voting rights,
-        57,401,112 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights

Contacts

Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
brice.paris@bicworld.com

 

Investor Relations
investors.info@bicworld.com

 

 

 		Apolline Celeyron
Global Communications Director 
+33 6 13 63 44 43
apolline.celeyron@bicworld.com

 

Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

 

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

First Quarter 2026 Net SalesApril 28, 2026
Annual General MeetingMay 20, 2026
First Half 2026 ResultsJuly 29, 2026
Third Quarter 2026 Net SalesOctober 28, 2026

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 11,000 team members worldwide, BIC’s portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, Cristal®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC’s full range of products visit www.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

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Tags

BIC Voting rights Droits de vote

Attachments

BIC_Voting rights_MAR26
GlobeNewswire

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