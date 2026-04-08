ADI Predictstreet Secures Gibraltar Regulatory Approval to Scale Its Data-Driven Forecasting Platform Globally

This milestone strengthens ADI Predictstreet’s position as a regulated, transparent and institutionally governed platform for forecasting real-world events

Approval supports the platform’s planned global rollout, including activation around the FIFA World Cup 2026™

GIBRALTAR, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADI Predictstreet, a global forecasting platform powered by ADI Chain and a subsidiary of Finstreet Limited, announced that it has secured regulatory approval in Gibraltar, marking a significant step in its global expansion and reinforces its commitment to operate within a robust, internationally recognized regulatory framework.

ADI Predictstreet is a global prediction market platform where users can forecast outcomes across sports, culture, politics, and other real-world events. Designed to reward insight and informed participation, it creates a dynamic and accessible environment for deeper engagement – where data-drive analysis and collective fan intelligence converge. By translating collective sentiment into real-time market signals, it introduces a new way of understanding the world, capturing not just what is happening, but what people expect to happen next.

Built on ADI Chain, a sovereign-grade blockchain infrastructure supporting regulated stablecoins and real-world assets, the platform allows users to make forecasts through dynamic, market-driven probabilities.

The regulatory approval represents a key step in ensuring that ADI Predictstreet operates as a regulated and institutionally credible platform, differentiating it from unregulated or informal digital participation platforms and supporting its long-term ambition to become a global leader in digital forecasting and insight generation.

ADI Predictstreet is part of an established business group operating in a regulated financial markets infrastructure through Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). This broader ecosystem provides the institutional and regulatory foundation underpinning ADI Predictstreet’s platform and global expansion strategy.

The Honourable Nigel Feetham KC MP; Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry of Gibraltar commented: “Gibraltar has long been at the forefront of innovation in the digital economy space. As Licensing Authority and on behalf of the Government of Gibraltar, we are now pleased to welcome ADI Predictstreet, the official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, into our regulatory ecosystem. Platforms that focus on transparency, responsible global participation, and technological advancement align with our vision of fostering a trusted and forward-looking digital economy. We look forward to supporting their continued growth from Gibraltar as they expand globally and thank them for choosing Gibraltar as their home.”

Dimitrios Psarrakis, CEO of Predictstreet, said: “Our Gibraltar licence establishes ADI Predictstreet as a regulated foundation for a new category of digital forecasting. At its core, the platform is designed to transform global perspectives into structured, data-driven insights within a transparent and compliant environment. By combining market-based mechanisms with institutional-grade infrastructure, we enable more informed participation and clearer signals around real-world events.”

This development comes as ADI Predictstreet advances its global rollout, including serving as the first-ever official prediction market partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

With a regulatory foundation now established in Gibraltar, the company is focused on scaling its platform within established compliance frameworks and expanding its presence across key international markets. As the platform continues to evolve, ADI Predictstreet is set to take its next steps onto the global stage, with further major announcements expected in the near future.

About ADI Predictstreet

ADI Predictstreet, a subsidiary of Finstreet Limited, is the Official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, licensed and operating from Gibraltar. The platform that enables users to forecast the outcomes of real-world events across sports, global news, technology, and cultural moments. By aggregating insights and expectations from a global community, the platform transforms collective sentiment into measurable probabilities, creating a new model of digital participation. Launching first through football, built on ADI Chain, ADI Predictstreet is designed to scale into thousands of prediction markets worldwide, positioning itself as a platform where individuals and communities engage with and anticipate what happens next.

For more information visit: www.adipredictstreet.com

About the ADI Chain

The ADI Chain is an Abu Dhabi–based blockchain infrastructure that empowers governments and institutions to accelerate the growth of digital economies.

The ADI Foundation was founded by Sirius International Holding. ADI Chain is catalysing large-scale social and economic inclusion by bringing 1 billion people globally into the digital economy by 2030, building on a strong foundation of the 500+ million people already within its project ecosystem reach.

For more information, please visit: https://www.adi.foundation/start-building

About Finstreet Limited:

Finstreet Limited is a subsidiary of Sirius International Holding. Based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Finstreet Limited serves as a holding company overseeing a portfolio of regulated and strategic subsidiaries for next generation market infrastructure and tokenization.

ADI Predictstreet is a newly launched subsidiary of Finstreet Limited operating prediction markets from Gibraltar and serves as the Official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Finstreet’s other regulated subsidiaries in ADGM include:

Finstreet Global Markets Limited (FGM): Licensed to operate a Multilateral Trading Facility.

Finstreet Global Clearing and Settlement Limited (FGCS): Licensed to provide custody and depository services.

Finstreet Capital Limited (FCL): Licensed to carry out a range of regulated activities, including arranging deals in investments, advising on investments or credit, operating a private financing platform, managing a collective investment fund, and arranging custody.

