Rubenstein Public Relations Announces Engagement with Groundbreaking Paris Exhibition, “Lafayette between France and America: History and Legend”





Professor Olga Anna Duhl (left), National Archives Museum (right)

NEW YORK, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is pleased to announce that it has been engaged to help amplify U.S. awareness for the Paris-based exhibition, “Lafayette between France and America: History and Legend,” a commemorative exhibition marking America 250, the Bicentennial of the college founded in his honor, and the enduring Franco-American friendship that the Marquis de Lafayette helped to cement.

Running April 1–July 14, 2026, at the National Archives Museum, 60 rue des Francs-Bourgeois, Paris, the exhibition and accompanying international symposium are brought to life under the visionary leadership of Professor Olga Anna Duhl who serves as Lafayette College’s exhibition Scientific Committee Chair, co-curator, bilingual catalog co-editor and author, and symposium co-organizer.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a two-day symposium, held April 20–21, 2026, at the Académie d’Agriculture and the National Archives in Paris. Featuring papers presented by an international team of Lafayette scholars, the program will offer new perspectives through an examination of significant yet lesser-known aspects of his career and influence.

Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations, says, “‘Lafayette between France and America: History and Legend’ is a powerful reminder of the shared democratic values that unite our two nations. We are honored to support in bringing this important historical narrative to the U.S. audience at such a meaningful moment.”

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

Stephanie Dallara

sdallara@rubensteinpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3e1013c-dacc-41ca-b2d5-15702502038a