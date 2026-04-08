Gray Media Names Jim Hays as General Manager of WTHI in Terre Haute, Indiana

ATLANTA, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- . Gray Media has named Jim Hays as the next General Manager of WTHI (CBS/Fox) in Terre Haute, Indiana, effective April 13, 2026.

Jim is an Emmy Award-winning marketing executive with more than 30 years of experience building brands, driving local revenue, and helping stations have a positive impact on the communities they serve. He most recently served in Cleveland, OH as the Marketing Director for Gray Media’s WOIO (CBS), WUAB(MyNet), and WTCL (Telemundo), and for the Rock Entertainment Sports Network, an Ohio-based regional sports network partly owned by Gray.

Jim’s career includes leadership roles at WIS-TV and WLTX in Columbia, SC, KATV in Little Rock, AR, WXLV in Greensboro, NC, and WLOS in Asheville, NC. During his time in Columbia, Gray’s WIS-TV was honored with the NAB Service to America Award for Families Helping Families, an annual Christmas Giving campaign that helps thousands of needy children and families during the holidays.

Jim is a graduate from the University of North Carolina with a degree in Radio, Television, and Motion Pictures.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 117 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 116 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 47 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com.

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

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