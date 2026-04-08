LECTRA : Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 29, 2026 – Conditions of availability of the preparatory documents

Press Release

Contact e-mail: ag2026@lectra.com

Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 29, 2026 –

Conditions of availability of the preparatory documents

Paris, April 8, 2026 – Shareholders of Lectra are invited to participate in the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting which will be held on Wednesday April 29, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. (CET) at InterContinental Paris Champs-Elysées Etoile, 64 avenue Marceau, 75008 Paris.

This Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be broadcast live in full, and a webcast replay will be available via the following link (also available on the Lectra website, on the webpage dedicated to Shareholders’ Meetings):

The notice of meeting (avis de reunion valant avis de convocation), which was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) dated March 23, 2026, bulletin n°35, includes the agenda, the draft resolutions submitted to the Meeting and the conditions for participation and exercise of voting rights.

All the documents relating to the Meetings, as referred to in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, are available online and can be downloaded directly on the Lectra website:

About Lectra

At the forefront of innovation since its founding in 1973, Lectra provides industrial intelligence technology solutions - combining software in SaaS mode, cutting equipment, data, and associated services - to players in the fashion, automotive and furniture industries. Lectra accelerates the transformation and success of its customers in a world in perpetual motion thanks to the key technologies of Industry 4.0: AI, big data, cloud and the Internet of Things.

The Group is present in more than one hundred countries. The production sites for its cutting equipment are located in France, China and the United States. Lectra's 2,800 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators. They all share the same concern for social responsibility, which is one of the pillars of Lectra's strategy to ensure its sustainable growth and that of its customers.

Lectra reported revenues of €507 million in 2025, including €89 million in SaaS revenues. The Company is listed on Euronext, and is included in the CAC All Shares, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders and ENT PEA-PME 150 indices.

For more information, visit www.lectra.com.

Lectra – Registered office: 16–18, rue Chalgrin • 75016 Paris • France

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 – www.lectra.com

A French Société Anonyme with capital of € 38,063,263 • RCS Paris 300 702 305

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