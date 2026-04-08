Míla Holding hf. announces Consolidated Condensed Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025

Consolidated condensed annual financial statements, for the year 2025, ended 31 December 2025 of Míla Holding hf. were approved at a Board of Directors meeting and Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2026.

The financial statements are enclosed and can also be found on the Company’s website:

https://www.mila.is/um-milu/fjarmal/

For more information please contact:

Inga Helga Halldórudóttir

Compliance officer

Míla Holding hf.

ingah@mila.is

Attachments