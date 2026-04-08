LobsterAnywhere at 27: Still Live, Still Fresh, Still Delivering!

Amesbury, MASSACHUSETTS, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While most dot-com startups from 1999 have long since vanished, LobsterAnywhere.com just hit a major milestone: 925,000 package deliveries of live Maine lobster and fresh seafood nationwide. As one of the first companies to market lobster and seafood delivery, the 26-year-old pioneer has not only survived two major economic crashes and a global pandemic, but has also thrived by solving one of e-commerce's trickiest challenges—shipping live seafood overnight without compromising its quality.
"We're basically the anti-Amazon of seafood," said founder Joe Bowab. "While others focus on speed and scale, we focus on keeping lobsters alive during cross-country journeys. Our success rate has to be near-perfect because a dead lobster isn't just a bad review—it's a food safety issue."
The Numbers Behind the Success Story
LobsterAnywhere's longevity places it among the 0.1% of dot-com era startups still operating today. The company has achieved consistent growth despite operating in one of e-commerce's most challenging categories:
- 900,000 packages delivered with a 99.9% live arrival rate
- 825,000+ customers across all 50 states
- 2 million+ views on educational lobster cooking content
- 27 years in business through the dot-com crash (2001), the financial crisis (2008), and COVID-19 disruptions
"Most people don't realize how difficult it is to ship live animals," Bowab explained. "We're not just competing with other seafood companies—we're competing with steakhouses, florists, and wine clubs for gift market share. But once someone experiences cracking fresh Maine lobster in their dining room in Phoenix, they're hooked."
LobsterAnywhere Lives Up to Its Name: Delivering to Just About Anywhere
The company has built its reputation on fulfilling its brand promise—literally delivering fresh Maine seafood to just about anywhere in America, no matter how challenging the location:
Proving "Anywhere" Really Means Anywhere:
- North Pole, Alaska (2000): Successfully delivered live lobster and clam chowder in sub-zero temperatures
- Hanamaulu, Hawaii (2001): 5,119-mile shipment of Maine Lobster Rolls across the Pacific
- Mesa, Arizona (2010): Lobster meat survived 120°F heat, arriving "frozen as a brick" but perfectly preserved
- COVID-19 Era (2020-2021): Maintained delivery schedules when major shipping networks failed
"When we named the company LobsterAnywhere, we meant it," said Bowab. "These deliveries aren't publicity stunts—they're proof that our 'anywhere' promise is real. Every challenging delivery teaches us something new and strengthens our ability to reach customers no matter where they are."
Riding Post-Pandemic Food Delivery Boom
LobsterAnywhere's recent growth has coincided with a permanent shift toward premium food delivery, accelerated by the pandemic. While meal kit services struggle to be profitable, LobsterAnywhere's focus on special-occasion dining has proven more sustainable.
The Secret Sauce: Logistics Perfection
Unlike typical e-commerce operations, where a delayed package means an annoyed customer, LobsterAnywhere's business model demands perfection. Fresh shellfish arrive daily between 9:00 and 10:00 AM, undergo inspection, and are shipped the same day in temperature-controlled packaging.
"We're essentially running a same-day logistics operation for live animals," Bowab noted. "Every day is like coordinating a military operation—inspection, packaging, shipping coordination. One delay in the chain and you've got food safety issues."
Market Position and Future Growth
The company has carved out a unique position in the estimated $15 billion U.S. seafood market by focusing on experience rather than just product. In addition to lobster, the menu includes premium steaks, fresh shrimp, gourmet soups, and complete dinner packages.
"We're not just selling lobster—we're selling the memory of a special dinner," Bowab explained. "Whether it's a client gift that lands a big contract or an anniversary dinner that becomes family legend, those experiences justify our premium pricing."
A 27-Year Timeline of Growth and Innovation
- 1999: Launched with first delivery to Boerne, Texas, on January 5
- 2000: Conquered the North Pole delivery challenge
- Early 2000s: Survived the dot-com crash while 90% of competitors folded
- 2001: Achieved 5,119-mile Hawaii delivery record
- 2007: Introduced HPP (High Pressure Processing) technology for extended shelf life
- 2008: Weathered financial crisis with pivot to corporate gifting
- 2010: Proved Arizona's heat-resistance capabilities
- 2020-2021: Thrived during pandemic as home dining exploded
- 2022: Educational content strategy drives 2 M+ cooking guide views
- 2023: Mobile-first redesign captures changing shopping habits
- 2024: Social media following hits 60K engaged food enthusiasts
- 2025: Celebrates 900,000 delivery milestone and surpasses 10,000 verified five-star reviews
Press Inquiries
J. Bowab
service [at] lobsteranywhere.com
978.225.8828
https://lobsteranywhere.com/
LobsterAnywhere.com, Inc.
12 Oakland St.
Amesbury, Massachusetts 01913