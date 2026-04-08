LobsterAnywhere at 27: Still Live, Still Fresh, Still Delivering!

Amesbury, MASSACHUSETTS, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While most dot-com startups from 1999 have long since vanished, LobsterAnywhere.com just hit a major milestone: 925,000 package deliveries of live Maine lobster and fresh seafood nationwide. As one of the first companies to market lobster and seafood delivery, the 26-year-old pioneer has not only survived two major economic crashes and a global pandemic, but has also thrived by solving one of e-commerce's trickiest challenges—shipping live seafood overnight without compromising its quality.

"We're basically the anti-Amazon of seafood," said founder Joe Bowab. "While others focus on speed and scale, we focus on keeping lobsters alive during cross-country journeys. Our success rate has to be near-perfect because a dead lobster isn't just a bad review—it's a food safety issue."

The Numbers Behind the Success Story

LobsterAnywhere's longevity places it among the 0.1% of dot-com era startups still operating today. The company has achieved consistent growth despite operating in one of e-commerce's most challenging categories:

900,000 packages delivered with a 99.9% live arrival rate

825,000+ customers across all 50 states

2 million+ views on educational lobster cooking content

27 years in business through the dot-com crash (2001), the financial crisis (2008), and COVID-19 disruptions

"Most people don't realize how difficult it is to ship live animals," Bowab explained. "We're not just competing with other seafood companies—we're competing with steakhouses, florists, and wine clubs for gift market share. But once someone experiences cracking fresh Maine lobster in their dining room in Phoenix, they're hooked."

LobsterAnywhere Lives Up to Its Name: Delivering to Just About Anywhere

The company has built its reputation on fulfilling its brand promise—literally delivering fresh Maine seafood to just about anywhere in America, no matter how challenging the location:

Proving "Anywhere" Really Means Anywhere:

North Pole, Alaska (2000): Successfully delivered live lobster and clam chowder in sub-zero temperatures

Hanamaulu, Hawaii (2001): 5,119-mile shipment of Maine Lobster Rolls across the Pacific

Mesa, Arizona (2010): Lobster meat survived 120°F heat, arriving "frozen as a brick" but perfectly preserved

COVID-19 Era (2020-2021): Maintained delivery schedules when major shipping networks failed

"When we named the company LobsterAnywhere, we meant it," said Bowab. "These deliveries aren't publicity stunts—they're proof that our 'anywhere' promise is real. Every challenging delivery teaches us something new and strengthens our ability to reach customers no matter where they are."

Riding Post-Pandemic Food Delivery Boom

LobsterAnywhere's recent growth has coincided with a permanent shift toward premium food delivery, accelerated by the pandemic. While meal kit services struggle to be profitable, LobsterAnywhere's focus on special-occasion dining has proven more sustainable.

The Secret Sauce: Logistics Perfection

Unlike typical e-commerce operations, where a delayed package means an annoyed customer, LobsterAnywhere's business model demands perfection. Fresh shellfish arrive daily between 9:00 and 10:00 AM, undergo inspection, and are shipped the same day in temperature-controlled packaging.

"We're essentially running a same-day logistics operation for live animals," Bowab noted. "Every day is like coordinating a military operation—inspection, packaging, shipping coordination. One delay in the chain and you've got food safety issues."

Market Position and Future Growth

The company has carved out a unique position in the estimated $15 billion U.S. seafood market by focusing on experience rather than just product. In addition to lobster, the menu includes premium steaks, fresh shrimp, gourmet soups, and complete dinner packages.

"We're not just selling lobster—we're selling the memory of a special dinner," Bowab explained. "Whether it's a client gift that lands a big contract or an anniversary dinner that becomes family legend, those experiences justify our premium pricing."

A 27-Year Timeline of Growth and Innovation

1999: Launched with first delivery to Boerne, Texas, on January 5

2000: Conquered the North Pole delivery challenge

Early 2000s: Survived the dot-com crash while 90% of competitors folded

2001: Achieved 5,119-mile Hawaii delivery record

2007: Introduced HPP (High Pressure Processing) technology for extended shelf life

2008: Weathered financial crisis with pivot to corporate gifting

2010: Proved Arizona's heat-resistance capabilities

2020-2021: Thrived during pandemic as home dining exploded

2022: Educational content strategy drives 2 M+ cooking guide views

2023: Mobile-first redesign captures changing shopping habits

2024: Social media following hits 60K engaged food enthusiasts

2025: Celebrates 900,000 delivery milestone and surpasses 10,000 verified five-star reviews

Press Inquiries

J. Bowab

service [at] lobsteranywhere.com

978.225.8828

https://lobsteranywhere.com/

LobsterAnywhere.com, Inc.

12 Oakland St.

Amesbury, Massachusetts 01913