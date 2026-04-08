WYDE Association Announces Exclusive National Partnership with Feed the Children, Delivering First Charitable Grant Distribution

LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WYDE Association announced an exclusive national hunger-relief partnership with Feed the Children ( feedthechildren.org ), a global movement working to end childhood hunger, marking the distribution of WYDE’s first charitable grant with the organization. The announcement follows a milestone for WYDE’s Impact Exchange, which has crossed 20,000 meals funded based on its own impact calculations.

Feed the Children reached 14.9 million people in FY2025 and distributed $364.7 million in food and essentials worldwide. The organization operates across the United States and in eight countries internationally. The WYDE partnership adds a new grant-funded revenue stream to Feed the Children’s existing network of corporate, foundation, and individual supporters.

“When innovation and purpose come together, it opens new pathways to reach families experiencing hunger and hardship,” said Emily Callahan, president and CEO of Feed the Children. “We’re encouraged by efforts like this that help expand awareness and support for the urgent work of ending childhood hunger so children everywhere can have the food, essentials and opportunities they need to grow and thrive.”

WYDE Association, a Wyoming 501(c)(4) nonprofit, administers a grant program funded through trading fees generated on the WYDE Impact Exchange ( wyde.org ). Feed the Children is the exclusive national grant recipient for hunger-relief. All fee allocations and grant distributions are recorded on the Base blockchain and publicly verifiable.

The 20,000-meal milestone reflects WYDE’s own impact calculation based on fees generated through its $EAT cryptocurrency that went live December 10th on Coinbase. When everyday investors buy, sell, or transfer the token, a small portion of each transaction is automatically set aside to fund meals. WYDE describes this model as contributory consumption: everyday financial behavior produces charitable impact by design, not by donation.

“Feed the Children can operate at the scale we’re building toward,” said Martin Simms, Co-Founder of WYDE. “We’re treating impact the way public markets treat earnings. You report actuals, verify them, and let the numbers build credibility. This first grant is the beginning of what we believe reaches a billion meals.”

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a global movement working to end childhood hunger in the U.S. and around the world. Together with communities, the organization provides food, essentials, and opportunities to children and families who need them most so every child can survive and thrive. Learn more at feedthechildren.org .

About WYDE

WYDE is a Wyoming 501(c)(4) nonprofit operating the first Impact Exchange, where transaction-based fees fund verified hunger relief organizations through charitable grants. All distributions are on-chain and verifiable. Visit wyde.org .

Media Contacts:

WYDE:

Aaron Rafferty

eat@wyde.org

Feed the Children:

Richard Presser

405.247.0345

richard.presser@feedthechildren.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b84879c7-fa45-4fff-ac23-4e597ca64f17