FedEx, USAA, and Home Depot Lead Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Well-Being 2026

NEW YORK, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek today announced the publication of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Well-Being 2026 , recognizing 1,000 companies across the United States for their commitment to supporting employee mental health and building workplace cultures rooted in psychological safety, flexibility, and resilience.

As the nature of work evolves, mental well-being has become an increasingly important measure of organizational strength. While many employers promote wellness initiatives, the companies recognized in this year’s ranking stand out for embedding mental health support more meaningfully into the day-to-day employee experience through policies, leadership practices, and workplace structures designed to reduce burnout and improve engagement.

“Gone are the days when a paycheck was the sole indicator of a quality career. Modern professionals now prioritize psychological safety, dignity, and a holistic approach to health,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Newsweek Editor-in-Chief. “Recognizing this shift, Newsweek is proud to present our ranking of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Well-Being 2026. By honoring organizations that integrate mental health into their core business strategy, rather than treating it as an optional perk, we aim to offer a roadmap for a more resilient and compassionate national workforce.”

Among this year’s 5-star winners are Abbott, The Home Depot, FedEx, Johnson & Johnson, USAA, Ziff Davis, Microsoft, Intel, Eli Lilly and Company, and Delta Air Lines.

The ranking is based on one of the nation’s largest independent assessments of employer support for mental well-being. For the 2026 edition, only employers with more than 1,000 employees were considered. The study incorporated a national survey conducted between April 2025 and October 2025, capturing more than 2.7 million company reviews from over 179,000 employees. In addition, data from three previous studies conducted between 2022 and 2024, encompassing more than 4.9 million reviews and 400,000 interviews, were integrated into the final result.

To deepen the analysis, Plant-A partnered with Aniline.ai, a leading HR analytics firm, to evaluate more than 37 million data points across 120 key performance indicators tied to mental well-being, including factors such as time off, flexibility and scheduling, employee assistance programs, and support for hybrid and remote work.

The study also included a media screening process using the Critical Mention platform from Onclusive, reviewing adverse media coverage and public records between December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2025. Companies linked to significant legal, regulatory, workplace, or labor violations were excluded from the final list.

To view the full list and learn more about the methodology, visit: rankings.newsweek.com/americas-greatest-workplaces-for-mental-well-being-2026

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video across print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek publishes international editions in 50 countries.

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Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

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