Crédit Agricole Assurances : Availability of Credit Agricole Assurances Group’s Solvency and Financial Condition Report for the financial year 2025





Press release Paris, April 8, 2026

Availability of Credit Agricole Assurances Group’s Solvency and Financial Condition Report for the financial year 2025

Crédit Agricole Assurances announced today the release of its Group Solvency and Financial Condition Report (SFCR) for the financial year 2025.

The SFCR was established in accordance with Solvency II regulations. It takes account, in particular, of the guidelines of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) and the notices of the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) in that respect.

The SFCR provides an overview of insurance activities in the Solvency 2 environment. This report, together with the various annual quantitative statements (Quantitative Reporting Templates - “QRT”) attached to it, summarises and explains the activity and performance of the Crédit Agricole Assurances Group, demonstrates the appropriateness of its governance system, presents its risk profile, describes how its prudential balance sheet has been valued, and assesses its solvency.

Crédit Agricole Assurances Group’s SFCR is available on Crédit Agricole Assurances’ website at the following address: https://www.ca-assurances.com/en/investors/.

About Crédit Agricole Assurances

Crédit Agricole Assurances, France’s leading insurer, is Crédit Agricole group’s subsidiary, which brings together all the insurance businesses of Crédit Agricole S.A. Crédit Agricole Assurances offers a range of products and services in savings, retirement, health, personal protection and property insurance. They are distributed by Crédit Agricole’s banks in France and in 9 countries worldwide, and are aimed at individual, professional, agricultural and business customers. At the end of 2025, Crédit Agricole Assurances had more than 7,100 employees. Its 2025 premium income (non-GAAP) amounted to 52.4 billion euros.

www.ca-assurances.com

Press contacts



Géraldine Bailacq +33 (0)6 81 75 87 59



Nicolas Leviaux +33 (0)6 19 60 48 53



Julien Badé +33 (0)7 85 18 68 05



service.presse@ca-assurances.fr



Investor relations contacts



Yael Beer-Gabel +33 (0)1 57 72 66 84



Gaël Hoyer +33 (0)1 57 72 62 22



Sophie Santourian +33 (0)1 57 72 43 42



Cécile Roy +33 (0)1 57 72 61 86



relations.investisseurs@ca-assurances.fr





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