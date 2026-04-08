U.S. Oil Refining Industry Report 2026: Trends, Players, and Opportunities

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil Refining Industry in The United States 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report delivers detailed insights into the United States crude oil refining sector. It presents essential refinery-level data, including specifics on existing and upcoming refineries, growth forecasts for refinery capacities, refined petroleum output, and consumption trends. Additionally, the report evaluates the U.S. refining industry against peer countries using the Nelson Complexity Index and includes an in-depth analysis of key industry players, recent news, and transactions.

Scope

Projections for the U.S. oil refining industry and refined petroleum product trends extending beyond 2026.

Forecasts of refined products' production and consumption, alongside major refining companies and operators.

Historic and projected refining and secondary capacity data extending beyond 2026.

Identification of key opportunities and challenges in the U.S. refinery market.

Benchmark analysis with five peer countries based on the Nelson Complexity Factor.

Overview of the U.S. refining industry's structure, including company profiles, capacities, and market shares.

Details on planned refineries, encompassing expected capacities, ownership structures, operator information, anticipated start dates, and project costs.

Insights into refined petroleum product production and demand projections beyond 2026.

Refinery-level details such as names, commissioning dates, capacity specifics of primary and secondary units, future capacity increase plans, complexity factors, ownership, and operator information.

Detailed profiles of leading refining companies, featuring SWOT analyses.

Latest developments in mergers, acquisitions, contract notifications, and comprehensive analysis of industry news and deals.

Reasons to Purchase

A valuable resource for strategic business decisions, leveraging our thorough analysis based on historical and forecasted refinery, country, and company data.

Identification of promising capital investment opportunities in new and expanding refineries and asset ventures.

Evaluation of investment advantages and disadvantages within a country's refinery market compared to its peers.

Enhanced strategic planning using vital data to optimize investment returns.

Discovery of potential investment prospects throughout the global refinery value chain.

Appraisal of future refineries using detailed asset-level data.

Access to critical and up-to-date intelligence to maintain a competitive edge through insights into competitors' business strategies.

Informed financial decision-making supported by current news and deal information.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hqzc35

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