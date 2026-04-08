The Oil Refining Industry in India, 2026: Benchmarking India's Refinery Complexity Against Global Peers

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil Refining Industry in India 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Discover comprehensive insights into the India crude oil refining industry with our detailed report. This invaluable resource delivers refinery-level data including specifics on existing and upcoming refineries, while providing refined petroleum products production and consumption forecasts. Compare refinery capacities and complexity factors with peer nations, and delve into a complete analysis of industry news and deals alongside profiles of major players in the Indian refining sector.

Scope

Extensive outlook on India's oil refining industry and refined petroleum products beyond 2026.

Projections for refined products production and consumption, highlighting major refining companies and operators.

Data on past and future refining capacities and secondary units expected to extend beyond 2026.

Identify key opportunities and constraints in the Indian refinery market.

Comparison against five peer countries based on the Nelson Complexity Factor.

Insights into market structure, including companies, capacities, and market shares.

Detailed information on planned refineries, including capacity, equity structure, operator, commissioning date, and project cost.

Analysis of refined petroleum products production and demand trends past 2026.

Refinery-specific details like name, commissioning year, capacities, future expansions, ownership, and operator details.

SWOT analysis and company profiles of leading refining corporations.

Latest intelligence on mergers, acquisitions, contracts, and comprehensive industry news.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a strategic advantage with our in-depth analysis to inform your business decisions based on robust data.

Spot potential investment opportunities in emerging refineries, capacity upgrades, and asset investments.

Evaluate investment merits in the Indian refinery sector versus peer nations.

Enhance your strategy formulation using crucial data to maximize ROI.

Discover investment prospects along the global refinery value chain.

Assess upcoming refineries using detailed asset-level information.

Stay competitive by understanding rival companies' business strategies with the latest industry intelligence.

Make critical financial decisions informed by current news and transaction analysis.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sdijh

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