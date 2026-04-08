The Oil Refining Industry in Japan, 2026: Insights and Forecasts on Refinery Capacities, Production, and Consumption of Refined Petroleum Products

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil Refining Industry in Japan 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the Japan crude oil refining industry, offering vital information on existing and planned refineries. It includes detailed insights and forecasts on refinery capacities, production, and consumption of refined petroleum products, as well as comparisons with peer countries in the region regarding refinery complexity factors. The report also covers key industry players in Japan's refining sector, along with an analysis of the latest industry trends, news, and deals.

Scope

Detailed outlook of Japan's oil refining industry and refined petroleum products through 2026 and beyond.

Forecasts detailing production and consumption of refined products, including insights into major refining companies and operators.

Historical and forecasted data on refining capacities and secondary units extending beyond 2026.

Identification of key opportunities and constraints within Japan's refinery market.

Benchmark analysis of Japan against five peer countries using the Nelson Complexity Factor.

Comprehensive market structure analysis including companies, capacities, and market share.

Insight into planned refineries, detailing capacity, equity structure, operators, commissioning dates, and project costs.

Refinery-level information such as names, commissioned years, capacities of primary and secondary units, future expansions, complexity factors, ownership, and operational details.

Profiles and SWOT analysis of major refining companies.

Information on the latest mergers, acquisitions, contract announcements, and industry news and deals.

Reasons to Purchase

Utilize this report as a crucial resource for making strategic business decisions, supported by in-depth analyses based on historical and forecasted data related to refineries, countries, and companies.

Identify prospective opportunities for capital investments in new refineries, capacity expansions, and asset investments.

Evaluate the benefits and risks associated with investing in Japan's refinery market compared to peer nations.

Enhance strategic planning by leveraging key information and data to optimize returns on investments.

Discover potential investment opportunities across the global refinery value chain.

Evaluate upcoming refineries using detailed asset-level information.

Stay competitively ahead with essential, up-to-date information on rival business strategies.

Inform vital financial decisions with the latest industry news and deal insights.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jcbpzc

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