Experienced Pilots Advancing Safety Calls for Renewed U.S. Representation at ICAO

Washington, DC, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experienced Pilots Advancing Safety (EPAS) is calling attention to the lack of a confirmed United States Ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), as global aviation policy continues to evolve amid changing international airspace conditions and growing operational complexity.

ICAO plays a central role in shaping international aviation standards, safety frameworks, and policy coordination among member states. EPAS states that the absence of formal, Senate-confirmed United States representation comes at a time when international decisions may have lasting implications for airspace management, pilot standards, and aviation oversight.

According to EPAS, the United States contributes a significant share of ICAO’s funding, yet currently lacks a confirmed ambassador while other countries and stakeholder groups remain active within the organization’s policy environment. EPAS argues that this gap in representation may create opportunities for outside influence to shape discussions that affect United States aviation interests.

The organization has also raised concerns about the role of labor-backed advocacy in discussions involving pilot retirement policy and broader aviation governance. EPAS points to opposition surrounding Captain Jeffrey Anderson and says that disagreements over pilot retirement age have become part of a larger debate about who should influence policy decisions tied to international aviation representation.

EPAS further argues that current retirement-age policy should be evaluated alongside other aviation safety standards that already rely on individualized medical oversight and performance-based assessment. The group notes that some programs in aviation allow pilots to return to duty following certain medical or behavioral health concerns under strict supervision and review. In contrast, EPAS says mandatory age-based limits do not follow the same individualized approach.

The organization believes this issue extends beyond a single nomination and reflects a broader policy question about representation, accountability, and how aviation standards should be shaped in the years ahead. EPAS maintains that decisions involving pilot experience, medical fitness, and retirement policy should be guided by data, oversight, and operational realities.

By raising these concerns, EPAS says it hopes to encourage greater public awareness of the role ICAO plays in international aviation and the importance of maintaining a strong and accountable United States voice within that framework.