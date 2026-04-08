UAE Oil Refining Market Assessment 2026: Identify Capital Investment Opportunities in New Refineries and Capacity Expansions

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil Refining Industry in The United Arab Emirates 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report delves into the United Arab Emirates' crude oil refining industry, offering in-depth insights on both existing and planned refineries. It provides essential data on refinery capacities, production and consumption of refined petroleum products, and the refinery complexity factor, along with comparisons to peer countries in the region. Additionally, the publication details major players in the UAE's refining sector and presents an exhaustive analysis of the latest industry news and deals.

Scope

Industry outlook for oil refining and petroleum products beyond 2026.

Forecasts on production, consumption, and key refining companies.

Historical and future refining capacity, including secondary units beyond 2026.

Opportunities and constraints in the UAE refinery market.

Comparison with five peer countries using the Nelson Complexity Factor.

Market structure, company capacities, and market share in the UAE.

Details on planned refineries: anticipated capacity, equity structure, and commissioning information.

Insight into refined petroleum production and demand beyond 2026.

Refinery-specific information: installed capacities, future expansions, and ownership details.

Company profiles with SWOT analysis of leading refining companies.

Latest on mergers, acquisitions, contracts, and industry news.

Reasons to Purchase

An indispensable resource for strategic business decisions, leveraging historical and forecast data on refineries, countries, and companies.

Identify potential capital investment opportunities in new refineries and capacity expansions.

Evaluate the investment appeal of the UAE's refinery market relative to its peers.

Enhance strategy formulation to optimize returns on investment using key data and information.

Recognize investment opportunities across the global refinery value chain.

Assess upcoming refineries with detailed asset-level information.

Stay competitive with critical insights into rival companies' business strategies.

Make informed financial decisions using the latest news and deal analyses.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3z2abv

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