RIXOC Unleashes the GT19: A High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Engineered for the Young Explorer—Delivering Thrilling Speed, Class-Leading Range, and Smart Urban Versatility

SHENZHEN, China, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the electric vehicle revolution surges into the powersports arena, RIXOC, an innovative force in the new-energy two-wheeler industry, today announced the launch of its latest high-performance electric motorcycle: the RIXOC GT19. Meticulously engineered for the bold, dynamic generation of riders aged 18 to 40, the GT19 is more than a mode of transport—it is a statement of freedom, designed to master both the urban jungle and the untamed backcountry.

In an era where mobility demands versatility without compromise, the RIXOC GT19 delivers an unparalleled blend of exhilarating speed, intelligent technology, and rugged durability. It is the ultimate "do-it-all" companion for young adults who refuse to be confined to a single path.

Unleash the Thrill: Speed, Range, and Control

The RIXOC GT19 is purpose-built for riders who crave adrenaline but demand practicality. Its advanced electric powertrain delivers instant torque and a top speed of 39 MPH, offering an exhilarating rush whether accelerating through city traffic or powering up a hillside trail. For urban environments, the GT19 features a minimum controlled speed of 20 MPH, ensuring compliant and safe street-legal riding across various jurisdictions.

Range anxiety is a thing of the past. Powered by a high-capacity 52V 31.2Ah lithium-ion battery, the GT19 achieves an impressive range of 60+ miles under standard riding conditions, empowering riders to conquer the daily commute with ease and embark on weekend expeditions without compromise.

Confidence comes standard with the GT19's advanced braking and suspension systems. Equipped with a 4-piston hydraulic braking system, the motorcycle delivers responsive, powerful stopping power in all conditions, ensuring rider safety remains paramount. Meanwhile, the full suspension system absorbs bumps and rough terrain, delivering a "cloud-like" riding experience that keeps riders comfortable and in control, whether navigating potholes or rocky trails.

Intelligent Riding for the Digital Generation

Understanding that today's riders are digitally native, the RIXOC GT19 integrates cutting-edge smart technology into every journey. The vivid color digital display presents all critical data—speed, battery level, range, and mode—at a glance, ensuring riders stay informed and focused on the road ahead.

The GT19's intelligence extends beyond the handlebars. Seamless smartphone App connectivity allows riders to monitor battery health, plan optimized routes, customize riding modes, and access vehicle diagnostics from the palm of their hand. For effortless access and enhanced security, the GT19 features NFC key technology, allowing riders to start their machine with a simple tap—merging convenience with cutting-edge design.

"The RIXOC GT19 represents our vision for the future of personal mobility: a machine that respects the planet while unleashing the spirit of adventure," said Joe, CEO of RIXOC. "We have engineered a motorcycle that delivers genuine performance—39 MPH of pure excitement—with the intelligence and range to make it a practical daily companion. It's for the generation that wants to ride farther, faster, and smarter, without compromise."

Versatility Defined: From Pavement to Peak

The RIXOC GT19 is engineered to dominate three core riding scenarios:

Urban Agility: Nimble handling and instant torque transform stop-and-go commuting into an effortless, exhilarating experience.

Off-Road Prowess: When the pavement ends, the advanced suspension and durable chassis empower riders to tackle dirt paths, forest trails, and rugged terrain.

Adventure Touring: With class-leading range and comfort, the GT19 is ready for weekend exploration, connecting riders with nature and the open road.

Availability

The RIXOC GT19 is poised to arrive at dealerships and showrooms starting [February 26th, 2026]. For more information, please search RIXOC GT16 electric motorcycle on Amazon.

[https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GVJ1J3F9?th=1].





About RIXOC

RIXOC is a forward-thinking enterprise dedicated to the research, development, and manufacturing of high-end new-energy electric motorcycles. Focusing on riders aged 18-40, RIXOC combines cutting-edge technology, dynamic design, and robust performance to create vehicles that excel in both urban commuting and outdoor recreational riding. Committed to sustainability and innovation, RIXOC is accelerating the shift toward a greener, more adventurous future on two wheels.

Media Contact: MAICHUHAI TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

[Name]: Jason

[Title]: Inquiry about Rixoc GT16

[Email Address]: Jason@rixoc.com

[Phone Number]: +852 4665 8141 ; Mon-Fri| 9 M – 5 PM (EST)

[Website URL]: https://rixoc.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ca519a3-e97f-4c84-b8cc-a1b3c1ad2ffb