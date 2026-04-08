New York, USA, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interstitial Lung Disease Market to Witness Accelerated Growth at a CAGR of 8.7% During the Forecast Period (2026–2036) Due to the Launch of Emerging Therapies | DelveInsight

The growing interstitial lung disease market is supported by the widespread use of foundational and supportive treatments such as corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, biologics, and adjunct therapies like cough suppressants. At the same time, the introduction of advanced pipeline candidates, including seralutinib (Gossamer Bio/Chiesi Farmaceutici), L606 (Liquidia Corporation), N-115 (Emphycorp), efzofitimod (aTyr Pharma), and others, is expanding the treatment landscape by addressing multiple disease pathways, thereby driving sustained market growth and ongoing therapeutic innovation.

Recently published Interstitial Lung Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, interstitial lung disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Interstitial Lung Disease Market Summary

The market size for interstitial lung disease was found to be USD 6 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest interstitial lung disease treatment market size in 2025, i.e 83% , compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of ILD in the 7MM is ~1.3 million in 2025.

in 2025. Key interstitial lung disease companies, including GSK, Insmed, Gossamer Bio, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Liquidia Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Emphycorp, aTyr Pharma, PureTech Health, Endeavor Biomedicines, Avalyn Pharma, and others, are actively working on innovative interstitial lung disease drugs.

and others, are actively working on innovative interstitial lung disease drugs. Some of the key interstitial lung disease therapies in clinical trials include Belimumab (BENLYSTA), Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder (TPIP), Seralutinib, L606 (Treprostinil Liposome Inhalation Suspension), Admilparant (BMS-986278), N115 (Nonsteroidal Nasal Spray), Efzofitimod, Deupirfenidone (LYT-100), Taladegib (ENV-101), AP01 (Inhaled Pirfenidone) , and others. These novel interstitial lung disease therapies are anticipated to enter the interstitial lung disease market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

, and others. These novel interstitial lung disease therapies are anticipated to enter the interstitial lung disease market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. In 2036, among all the therapies for ILD, the highest revenue is estimated to be generated by JASCAYD (nerandomilast tablets) in the 7MM.

Discover which segment dominates ILD market @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/interstitial-lung-disease-market





Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Interstitial Lung Disease Market

Rising Prevalence of ILDs: Increasing incidence of conditions such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), connective tissue disease-associated ILD, and occupational lung diseases is expanding the patient pool globally.

Increasing incidence of conditions such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), connective tissue disease-associated ILD, and occupational lung diseases is expanding the patient pool globally. Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies: Improved imaging techniques (e.g., high-resolution CT scans), pulmonary function testing, and biomarker research are enabling earlier and more accurate diagnosis.

Improved imaging techniques (e.g., high-resolution CT scans), pulmonary function testing, and biomarker research are enabling earlier and more accurate diagnosis. Increasing Awareness and Screening: Enhanced physician awareness and patient education are leading to earlier detection and higher diagnosis rates.

Enhanced physician awareness and patient education are leading to earlier detection and higher diagnosis rates. Launch of Emerging ILD Drugs: The dynamics of the ILD market are expected to chnage in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as Belimumab (BENLYSTA) (GSK), Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder (TPIP) (Insmed), Seralutinib (Gossamer Bio/Chiesi Farmaceutici), L606 (Treprostinil Liposome Inhalation Suspension) (Liquidia Corporation), Admilparant (BMS-986278) (Bristol-Myers Squibb), N115 (Nonsteroidal Nasal Spray) (Emphycorp), Efzofitimod (aTyr Pharma), Deupirfenidone (LYT-100) (PureTech Health), Taladegib (ENV-101) (Endeavor Biomedicines), AP01 (Inhaled Pirfenidone) (Avalyn Pharma), and others.

According to Ramandeep Singh, Senior Consultant of Forecasting at DelveInsight, the ILD therapeutic pipeline is undergoing a decisive shift from conventional anti-fibrotic and broad immunosuppressive strategies toward targeted biologics, novel small molecules, and advanced inhaled delivery platforms. Several late- and mid-stage programs now aim to address immune dysregulation, fibrotic signaling, and pulmonary vascular remodeling in a more mechanistically precise manner. BENLYSTA, developed by GSK, represents a shift toward B-cell-targeted therapy in autoimmune-driven interstitial lung disease, particularly systemic sclerosis–associated and connective tissue disease–associated ILD.

Interstitial Lung Disease Market Analysis

Approved antifibrotic therapies are frequently linked to gastrointestinal, hepatic, and tolerability-related side effects, often necessitating dose adjustments or treatment discontinuation.

Long-term daily oral administration further exacerbates adherence issues, especially among elderly patients or those with underlying autoimmune conditions.

Additionally, inhaled prostacyclin therapies for ILD-associated pulmonary hypertension, such as TYVASO, introduce complexities related to device-based delivery.

Revenue growth in the ILD market is increasingly driven by strong adoption of high-value, differentiated therapies, including antifibrotics and pulmonary hypertension-targeted treatments like OFEV and TYVASO/TYVASO DPI , rather than by increases in disease prevalence alone.

, rather than by increases in disease prevalence alone. The ILD pipeline is both extensive and diverse, featuring next-generation antifibrotic agents, immunomodulators, and lung-targeted delivery systems aimed at enhancing efficacy, safety, and phenotype-specific outcomes.

Key mid- to late-stage candidates include taladegib (ENV-101), admilparant (BMS-986278), and seralutinib , alongside immune-targeting therapies such as belimumab (BENLYSTA) and efzofitimod .

, alongside immune-targeting therapies such as . Emerging inhalation and localized delivery platforms, such as Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder (TPIP), L606, and AP01 (inhaled pirfenidone) , are designed to optimize lung exposure while minimizing systemic side effects.

, are designed to optimize lung exposure while minimizing systemic side effects. Novel modalities like N115, a nonsteroidal nasal spray, further broaden the mechanistic landscape.

Learn more about the top companies working on IPF @ Interstitial Lung Disease Treatment Market

Interstitial Lung Disease Competitive Landscape

Some of the ILD drugs under development include Belimumab (BENLYSTA) (GSK), Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder (TPIP) (Insmed), Seralutinib (Gossamer Bio/Chiesi Farmaceutici), L606 (Treprostinil Liposome Inhalation Suspension) (Liquidia Corporation), Admilparant (BMS-986278) (Bristol-Myers Squibb), N115 (Nonsteroidal Nasal Spray) (Emphycorp), Efzofitimod (aTyr Pharma), Deupirfenidone (LYT-100) (PureTech Health), Taladegib (ENV-101) (Endeavor Biomedicines), AP01 (Inhaled Pirfenidone) (Avalyn Pharma), and others.

GSK’s Belimumab (BENLYSTA) is a B-lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS)–targeting inhibitor that binds to soluble BLyS, an essential factor for B-cell survival. As a fully human monoclonal antibody, it suppresses BLyS-driven prolonged survival of B cells, including autoreactive ones, and limits their maturation into immunoglobulin-secreting plasma cells.

Currently, belimumab is being assessed in advanced-stage (Phase II/III and Phase III) clinical trials for systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD) and connective tissue disease-associated ILD (CTD-ILD), highlighting the growing focus on B-cell-directed immunomodulatory therapies to maintain lung function and slow fibrotic progression.

Gossamer Bio/Chiesi Farmaceutici’s Seralutinib is an inhaled inhibitor of PDGFRα/β, CSF1R, and c-KIT, formulated as a dry powder for delivery via inhalation. It is being developed as a potential treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension linked to interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Liquidia Corporation’s L606, developed in collaboration with Pharmosa Biopharm, is an investigational liposomal inhalation formulation of treprostinil designed for sustained release. This approach aims to enhance pulmonary delivery of treprostinil in patients with PAH and PH-ILD.

Insmed’s Treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP) is a dry powder prodrug formulation in which treprostinil is esterified to a 16-carbon chain. It represents a potentially differentiated prostanoid therapy under investigation for PAH, PH-ILD, and other severe pulmonary conditions. Administered באמצעות a capsule-based inhalation device, TPIP remains an investigational product and has not yet received approval for any indication worldwide.

The anticipated launch of these emerging interstitial lung disease therapies are poised to transform the interstitial lung disease market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge interstitial lung disease therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the interstitial lung disease market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about late-stage ILD therapies, visit @ Interstitial Lung Disease Medication

Recent Developments in the Interstitial Lung Disease Market

In March 2026, United Therapeutics reported that the Phase III TETON-1 trial assessing inhaled treprostinil achieved its primary endpoint in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), indicating a notable improvement in lung function (FVC) and supporting the drug's potential to extend beyond PH-ILD into more general ILD indications.

reported that the Phase III TETON-1 trial assessing inhaled treprostinil achieved its primary endpoint in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), indicating a notable improvement in lung function (FVC) and supporting the drug's potential to extend beyond PH-ILD into more general ILD indications. In December 2025, PureTech Health announced the successful completion of the End-of-Phase II (EOP2) meeting with the US FDA regarding the development of deupirfenidone (LYT-100) for the treatment of IPF.

announced the successful completion of the End-of-Phase II (EOP2) meeting with the US FDA regarding the development of deupirfenidone (LYT-100) for the treatment of IPF. In December 2025, US FDA approved nerandomilast (JASCAYD) tablets for the treatment of PPF in adults.

US FDA approved nerandomilast (JASCAYD) tablets for the treatment of PPF in adults. In November 2025, Endeavor BioMedicines reported that the EMA granted PRIME designation to its investigational therapy taladegib for the treatment of IPF.

What is Interstitial Lung Disease?

Interstitial lung disease refers to a large and diverse group of lung disorders that primarily affect the interstitium, the delicate, lace-like network of tissue surrounding the air sacs in the lungs. In ILD, this tissue becomes inflamed and/or scarred, leading to reduced lung elasticity and impaired oxygen transfer into the bloodstream. Common causes include long-term exposure to environmental or occupational irritants, autoimmune diseases, certain medications, and infections, although in some cases the cause remains unknown, as seen in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Patients typically present with symptoms such as persistent dry cough, shortness of breath, and fatigue, which tend to worsen over time. While many forms of ILD are chronic and progressive, early diagnosis and appropriate management can help slow disease progression and improve quality of life.

Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The interstitial lung disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current interstitial lung disease patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. According to DelveInsight’s estimates, in 2025, the US reported nearly 520,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of ILD.

The interstitial lung disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ILD

Gender-specific Cases of ILD

Type-specific Cases of ILD

Treated Cases of ILD

Download the report to understand best-selling drugs for pulmonary fibrosis @ Interstitial Lung Disease Treatment Options

Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Interstitial Lung Disease Market CAGR 8.7% Interstitial Lung Disease Market Size in 2025 USD 6 Billion Key Interstitial Lung Disease Companies GSK, Insmed, Gossamer Bio, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Liquidia Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Emphycorp, aTyr Pharma, PureTech Health, Endeavor Biomedicines, Avalyn Pharma, United Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, and others Key Interstitial Lung Disease Therapies Belimumab (BENLYSTA), Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder (TPIP), Seralutinib, L606 (Treprostinil Liposome Inhalation Suspension), Admilparant (BMS-986278), N115 (Nonsteroidal Nasal Spray), Efzofitimod, Deupirfenidone (LYT-100), Taladegib (ENV-101), AP01 (Inhaled Pirfenidone), TYVASO/TYVASO DPI/TREPROST, YUTREPIA, JASCAYD, OFEV, ACTEMRA, and others

Scope of the Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report

Interstitial Lung Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Interstitial Lung Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Interstitial Lung Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Interstitial Lung Disease Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Interstitial Lung Disease Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Interstitial Lung Disease Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Interstitial Lung Disease Market Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Interstitial Lung Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about unmet needs in interstitial lung disease @ Interstitial Lung Disease Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Interstitial Lung Disease Market Key Insights 2 Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report Introduction 3 Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of ILD by Therapies in 2025 in the 7MM 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of ILD by Therapies in 2036 in the 7MM 4 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Causes 7.4 Risk factors 7.5 Pathophysiology of ILD Across Key Indications 7.6 Diagnosis 7.7 Treatment and Management 7.8 Diagnosis and Treatment Guidelines 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ILD in the 7MM 8.3 The United States 8.3.1 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ILD in the United States 8.3.2 Gender-specific Cases of ILD in the United States 8.3.3 Type-specific Cases of ILD in the United States 8.3.4 Treated Cases of ILD in the United States 8.4 EU4 and the UK 8.5 Japan 9 Interstitial Lung Disease Patient Journey 10 Marketed Interstitial Lung Disease Therapies 10.1 Competitive Landscape: Marketed Drugs 10.2 Treprostinil (TYVASO/TYVASO DPI/TREPROST): United Therapeutics 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Development Activities 10.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trial 10.2.5 Ongoing Clinical Activity 10.2.6 Analyst Views 10.3 Treprostinil (YUTREPIA): Liquidia Corporation 10.4 Nerandomilast (JASCAYD): Boehringer Ingelheim 10.5 Nintedanib capsules (OFEV): Boehringer Ingelheim 10.6 Tocilizumab (ACTEMRA): Roche List to be continued in the final report… 11 Emerging Interstitial Lung Disease Therapies 11.1 Competitive Landscape: Emerging Drugs 11.2 Belimumab (BENLYSTA): GSK 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Analyst View 11.3 Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder (TPIP): Insmed 11.4 Seralutinib: Gossamer Bio/ Chiesi Farmaceutici 11.5 L606 (Treprostinil Liposome Inhalation Suspension): Liquidia Corporation 11.6 Admilparant (BMS-986278): Bristol-Myers Squibb 11.7 N115 (Nonsteroidal Nasal Spray): Emphycorp 11.8 Efzofitimod: aTyr Pharma 11.9 Deupirfenidone (LYT-100): PureTech Health 11.10 Taladegib (ENV-101): Endeavor Biomedicines 11.11 AP01 (Inhaled Pirfenidone): Avalyn Pharma List to be continued in the final report… 12 Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) Market - Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Interstitial Lung Disease Market Outlook 12.3 Conjoint Analysis 12.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Market Size of ILD in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of ILD by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The United States Interstitial Lung Disease Market 12.7.1 Total Market Size of ILD in the United States 12.7.2 Market Size of ILD by Therapies in the United States 12.8 EU4 and the UK Interstitial Lung Disease Market 12.9 Japan Interstitial Lung Disease Market 13 Key Opinion Leaders’ Views on ILD 14 Interstitial Lung Disease Market SWOT Analysis 15 Interstitial Lung Disease Market Unmet Needs 16 Interstitial Lung Disease Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 United States 16.2 EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Reimbursement Scenario in ILD 17 Bibliography 18 Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report Methodology

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