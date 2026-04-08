RIXOC Launches GT16 Electric Motorcycle: 3000W Peak Power, Redefining Urban & Off-Road Ride

SHENZHEN, China, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, RIXOC officially released the all-new GT16 Electric Motorcycle to Teens, Youths and Adults.

It bringing a safer, more efficient, and smarter green travel solution to riders worldwide.

Riding Performance: Trick Ride

The GT16 is equipped with a peak 3000W mid-drive motor, its power support to Trick Riding.

Battery Commute Increase By 30%.

Matching 52V 25AH large-capacity lithium battery, Increase daily commuting By 30%, supporting for suburban outings, or off-road adventures.

Safety, Street Legal

The battery undergoes multiple safety tests to ensure stability and reliability. Default max speed 20 MPH for street legal, need to unlock 39 MPH for thrills riding.

User-DIY the Dirt Bike’s Body

GT16 could spray and paint custom patterns & logos to show your unique style. The number plates can be attached to the front or both sides of the bike as you need.

About RIXOC

RIXOC is a forward-thinking enterprise dedicated to the research, development, and manufacturing of high-end new-energy electric motorcycles. Focusing on riders aged 18-40, RIXOC combines cutting-edge technology, dynamic design, and robust performance to create vehicles that excel in both urban commuting and outdoor recreational riding. Committed to sustainability and innovation, RIXOC is accelerating the shift toward a greener, more adventurous future on two wheels.

For more information, please search RIXOC GT16 electric motorcycle on Amazon.





Media Contact: MAICHUHAI TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

[Name]: Jason

[Title]: Inquiry about Rixoc GT16/GT19

[Email Address]: Jason@rixoc.com

[Phone Number]: +852 4665 8141 ; Mon-Fri| 9 M – 5 PM (EST)

[Website URL]: https://rixoc.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40f7731b-19c2-4117-8a2e-2f911af27da1