Ergodyne Readies Work Crews for the Dangers of Warmer Temps

St. Paul, MN, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As temperatures climb and heat stress risks return to jobsites across the country, Ergodyne is rolling out new cooling gear and worksite shelters designed to help crews prepare before the season turns dangerous. The latest additions expand options for shade, recovery and personal cooling—giving safety managers more ways to protect workers from heat-related illness and performance decline.

Aside from making work uncomfortable, heat slows reaction times, clouds decision-making and increases the risk of serious incidents. For crews working long shifts in direct sun, high humidity or stagnant indoor heat, access to hydration, reliable cooling PPE and shaded recovery areas can make the difference between staying productive and facing dangerous repercussions.

The launch supports Ergodyne's broader heat stress campaign, which emphasizes:

New cooling gear + sun-blocking shelters

Tips for working smart in the heat

Heat stroke emergency response

“Despite more and more headlines about dangerous heat in the news, heat stress remains one of the most underestimated risks on the job,” said Product Manager Lexi Hagler who leads the development of Ergodyne's heat stress solutions. “There’s still very much a tough-it-out attitude around it. Our challenge is not only helping safety professionals properly address the seriousness of the issue, but also the relative simplicity in solving for it. OSHA’s long-standing prescription of water, rest and shade still sits at the very core of any worksite heat safety plan.”

Though Hagler cautioned of one element that often gets overlooked. “Doing too much too soon,” she said. “About 70% of heat-related deaths happen during the worker’s first week on the job.” OHSA's "Rule of 20%" recommends new hires in warm environments work only 20% of their typical shift on their first day, and then add 20% each subsequent day.

You can learn more about the latest heat stress safety solutions and strategies from Ergodyne at Ergodyne.com.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on: www.ergodyne.com

Attachment