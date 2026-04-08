The Bay Area’s Most Visionary Leaders Will Convene for Inaugural Forum in the Epicenter of Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the city where world-shaping ideas are being created in real time, a brand-new event will host conversations, curated roundtables, and full-throated discussions on AI, medicine, climate tech, transportation, design, arts and culture and other industries that define civic life and the Bay Area economy.

On June 2-3, IDEASF (IDEAS San Francisco) will bring together influential minds in the Bay Area and the world. Led by the team responsible for the acclaimed Aspen Ideas Festival and Skoll World Forum, and founded by the Pisces Foundation and Advance SF, this gathering marks a defining event as the forces shaping the “Idea Economy” unite under one roof—in collaboration with Gap Inc., McKinsey & Company, and Bank of America.

“IDEASF exists to bring serious people together around serious ideas—without losing imagination, humanity, or hope,” said Kitty Boone, Principal, IDEASF + Ideas Collaborative. “This Forum marks a new chapter: a chance to shape the future, not just talk about it.”

Building on the momentum from IDEAxCHANGE events over the past year, IDEASF expands this model into a two-day high-impact experience, sparking collaboration across diverse stakeholders and accelerating the ideas shaping our future. Voices from across sectors will engage on issues from Art & AI and Philanthropy to Public/Private Partnerships, and Urban Design. Set against the iconic San Francisco waterfront at Gap Inc. headquarters, the Forum captures the city’s entrepreneurial energy and global perspective.

“As a company proudly founded in San Francisco, we care deeply about the city’s next chapter and the role we play in shaping it. At Gap Inc. our purpose is to bridge gaps to create a better world, and that comes to life by bringing people together across perspectives, disciplines, and ideas to imagine what’s next,” said Richard Dickson, President and CEO, Gap Inc. “Welcoming IDEASF into our headquarters is an extension of that belief, bringing some of the city’s brightest minds together for meaningful dialogue — in the gap — to help accelerate its momentum and strengthen our community.”

IDEASF is proud to collaborate with Gap Inc. and McKinsey as key partners, alongside sponsors Salesforce, Bank of America, and Advance SF, global leaders who call San Francisco home. Together, these powerhouse institutions embody the city’s unmatched ecosystem of innovation and civic leadership, united by a shared commitment to shaping a resilient, inclusive, and future-focused San Francisco.

“The San Francisco Bay Area has long been a proving ground for ideas that reshape industries and improve lives,” said Laura Furstenthal, Senior Partner and Managing Partner, Western US, McKinsey & Company. “IDEASF represents exactly the kind of cross-sector dialogue needed in this moment—bringing together leaders across business, government, technology, and the arts to translate innovation into inclusive, durable impact. We’re proud to partner in a forum that not only sparks bold thinking but catalyzes action for the future of the Bay Area and beyond.”

“Advance SF is committed to fostering innovation and economic vitality in San Francisco. It is important that there is a regular meeting of people from all walks of life to share ideas that push us to imagine what’s possible,” said Wade Rose, President of Advance SF. “If we want to build the thriving, resilient, forward‑looking city we know San Francisco can be, we need platforms like IDEASF that spark new thinking and invite critical collaboration.”

For more information on schedule and ticket registration details, visit IDEASF. For press pass requests, contact ngalvan@bodewellgroup.com.

About IDEASF

IDEASF (IDEAS San Francisco) is a platform and forum dedicated to advancing bold ideas at the intersection of innovation, culture, and civic life. Brought to you by leaders from the Aspen Ideas Festival, Skoll World Forum, and Bloomberg CityLab, IDEASF brings together leaders from business, academia, philanthropy, and the public sector. IDEASF exists to turn imagination into impact—fueling new thinking and collaborative action that shape San Francisco’s future and influence the world beyond it.

Media Contact: Nate Galvan

ngalvan@bodewellgroup.com/408-710-1668

