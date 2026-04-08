project44 Launches AI Agent Portfolio at decision44, Built on a Decade of Context, Skills, and Orchestration

CHICAGO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- project44, the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain, today announced a portfolio of AI agents covering the most consequential jobs facing shipper operations teams.

Spanning every mode and node of the supply chain, from manufacturing to last mile, from ocean to road, the agents reduce freight spend, accelerate exception resolution, lower inventory carrying costs, and improve on-time performance.

Most AI agents fail in enterprise environments not because the models are weak, but because the foundation beneath them is. What separates project44 is what sits beneath its agents: context built from a decade of data aggregation across the world's largest real-time logistics network, deep domain expertise encoded as semantic understanding that tells each agent what the data actually means for the decision at hand, and a proven orchestration architecture that coordinates the right agent at the right moment. These foundations took years to build and cannot be replicated with a model upgrade.

"Supply chain teams are under real pressure, and the work that drains capacity is rarely the work that requires human judgment," said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. "What we have built is not just a set of agents. It is context, skills, and an orchestration that coordinates across our own agents and the broader ecosystem, always grounded in the world's largest, most accurate and real-time logistics data graph. Customers should not have to pick the best agent vendor. We do that for them. The result is a supply chain that acts on the best available intelligence, continuously, at global scale, getting closer every day to running on autopilot."

Built Around the Jobs That Drive the Most Cost and Risk

Each of the agents addresses a specific, high-impact job that previously required significant manual effort. Together, they target the core operational challenges that drive up freight spend, slow inventory turns, and expose supply chains to unnecessary risk:

Freight Procurement Agent: Continuously benchmarks contracted rates against live market conditions, automates carrier selection, and flows negotiated rates directly into execution, reducing freight spend and eliminating manual bid cycles.

Continuously benchmarks contracted rates against live market conditions, automates carrier selection, and flows negotiated rates directly into execution, reducing freight spend and eliminating manual bid cycles. Disruption Management Agent: Scans global events in real time and maps their impact across the shipper's network, initiating coordinated response actions before exceptions escalate and protecting revenue and on-time performance.

Scans global events in real time and maps their impact across the shipper's network, initiating coordinated response actions before exceptions escalate and protecting revenue and on-time performance. Network Operations Agent: Continuously monitors carrier connectivity, equipment ID accuracy, and milestone completeness, resolving data gaps automatically to maintain accurate visibility and reduce the manual effort of network management.

Continuously monitors carrier connectivity, equipment ID accuracy, and milestone completeness, resolving data gaps automatically to maintain accurate visibility and reduce the manual effort of network management. Exceptions Management Agent: Detects and resolves shipment exceptions across modes, including missed pickups, delivery failures, and route deviations, reducing dwell time and the downstream costs of unresolved issues.

Detects and resolves shipment exceptions across modes, including missed pickups, delivery failures, and route deviations, reducing dwell time and the downstream costs of unresolved issues. Slot Booking Agent: Manages inbound and outbound appointment windows automatically, reducing scheduling friction, improving dock utilization, and accelerating inventory receipt to lower carrying costs.

Manages inbound and outbound appointment windows automatically, reducing scheduling friction, improving dock utilization, and accelerating inventory receipt to lower carrying costs. Carrier Onboarding Agent: Accelerates carrier onboarding through proactive outbound engagement and 24/7 inbound support, reducing time-to-activation and the manual effort required to expand and maintain the carrier network at scale.

Across these use cases, the business impact compounds: lower cost per load, reduced inventory carrying costs, faster order-to-cash cycles, less manual labor expense, and greater supply chain resilience.

Early adoption reflects the demand. Since deployment, agent-driven outreach and resolution interactions have already grown 60x: from 500 per week to more than 30,000. Agents have completed nearly one million automated carrier communications to date, improving carrier data quality by up to 30 percent and cutting data-issue resolution time by 75 percent.

Three Layers. One Decade. No Shortcut.

Every agent in the portfolio, and the orchestration layer that coordinates them, is built on three foundations that cannot be replicated with a model upgrade.

Context. project44 connects more than 259,000 carriers across 186 countries and territories, processes over 700 million logistics events daily, and normalizes data from every mode and node of the supply chain into a single operating picture. This is the contextual foundation that tells every agent what is happening, for which shipment, for which customer, on which lane.

Skills. Context alone does not build trust. Each agent develops what project44 calls a skill: the combination of a narrowly defined task, validated data relevant to that task, and a semantic layer that defines what the data actually means for the decision at hand. What counts as "on-time" in your system? Is it a carrier scan or confirmed delivery at the consignee? Those definitions, encoded in advance, are what separate a model that reasons correctly from one that reasons confidently from the wrong premise. That semantic precision comes from decades of domain expertise, built alongside the freight brokers, logistics directors, and operations managers who live with the consequences of these decisions every day.

Orchestration. With each agent owning a specific skill, an orchestrator manages the sequence: what runs first, what feeds into what, when to escalate, and how to synthesize outputs into a coherent result. It manages the workflow the way a senior operations director manages a team. Deep process knowledge without personally executing every step. Every action is recorded, tied to the agent that produced it, and available through a detailed audit trail.

See the Agents in Action at decision44

Details on each agent use case, including workflow descriptions and demo request options, are available at project44.com. project44 will demonstrate the full portfolio at decision44 on April 9 in Chicago, with live sessions showing how agents operate across supply chain workflows within its AI Agent Orchestration architecture. To request a demo, visit project44.com/get-a-demo.

About project44

project44 is the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain. Its context-based AI turns fragmented logistics data into clear, confident decisions. Through AI Agent Orchestration, project44 coordinates both its own specialized agents and third-party agent providers, selecting the best available action for every supply chain decision, so customers never have to. With intelligent transportation management, visibility, yard management, and e-commerce embedded in its Decision Intelligence Platform, project44 connects over 1.5 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 leading brands in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food and beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical and gas. Learn more at project44.com.

For questions or comments: press@project44.com