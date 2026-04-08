The Apache Software Foundation Launches $10M Responsible AI Initiative with Initial $1.75M Donation

Wilmington, DE, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (The ASF), the global home of open source software the world relies on, today announced the launch of its Responsible AI Initiative , a targeted sponsorship effort aimed at strengthening the open source technologies that underpin modern artificial intelligence systems.

Today, dozens of ASF projects form the backbone of the rapidly evolving AI ecosystem. Developers rely on Apache technologies for scalable machine learning, high-volume data storage, real-time distributed systems, analytics, natural language processing, and graph-based computation.

As the adoption of generative AI and agentic development accelerates, The ASF has also introduced guidelines for the responsible use of AI within its projects. These emphasize human oversight, licensing integrity, security, and documentation — core principles rooted in the ASF’s longstanding philosophy of “community over code.” Unlike vendor-controlled platforms, ASF projects are governed by diverse, global communities that are responsible for safeguarding their software against misuse, security vulnerabilities, licensing violations, and other risks.

The Responsible AI initiative is seeded by an initial $1.5-million charitable contribution provided to the ASF by Anthropic , and a $250,000 donation from Alpha-Omega , an organization focused on advancing sustainable security across open source ecosystems through targeted funding and partnerships. The Initiative has a broader funding goal of $10 million, and will run for a minimum of three years.

“AI runs on open infrastructure,” said Sally Khudairi, VP Sponsor Relations, The ASF. “AI systems worldwide depend on critical Apache projects — from data pipelines to distributed systems to machine learning frameworks — and many other foundational technologies. Our new initiative ensures that those ASF projects that are deeply embedded in AI systems have expanded access to the models and resources needed to remain secure, transparent, and governed in the public interest.”

The Responsible AI Initiative will support ASF projects and communities with:

Access to AI models and tooling: Providing ASF projects with access to existing AI language and code models, enabling experimentation and integration across core support services and technologies such as ASF Security and the ASF Tooling Initiative that oversees development of the Apache Trusted Release platform.

Providing ASF projects with access to existing AI language and code models, enabling experimentation and integration across core support services and technologies such as ASF Security and the ASF Tooling Initiative that oversees development of the Apache Trusted Release platform. Project-level ecosystem support: Empowering AI-focused ASF projects to accelerate production-ready AI development through proven, widely adopted technologies — spanning the full AI/ML stack from secure infrastructure and real-time data pipelines to storage, processing, ML workflows, search, observability, and deep learning.

Empowering AI-focused ASF projects to accelerate production-ready AI development through proven, widely adopted technologies — spanning the full AI/ML stack from secure infrastructure and real-time data pipelines to storage, processing, ML workflows, search, observability, and deep learning. Community engagement and global participation: Expanding opportunities for learning, collaboration, and contribution through initiatives such as a dedicated “Responsible AI” track at Community Over Code, hackathons, meetups, project-specific events, and participation in industry conferences worldwide, with potential scholarships and travel support to broaden access.

The ASF welcomes additional support for the Initiative in the form of financial contributions and in-kind donations, including access to AI models, platforms, and tools. Additional sponsors — including AI and model providers — are invited to participate, consistent with the ASF’s vendor-neutral and community-first approach.

By investing in the systems that power AI, not just the models themselves, the ASF Responsible AI Initiative aims to ensure that the future of AI is built on infrastructure that is open, secure, and governed for the public good.

Learn more at the ASF Responsible AI Initiative website: https://www.apache.org/foundation/initiatives/ResponsibleAI

About The Apache Software Foundation

The Apache Software Foundation (The ASF) is the global home for open source software, powering some of the world’s most ubiquitous software projects, including Apache Airflow, Apache Camel, Apache Cassandra, Apache Groovy, Apache HTTP Server, and Apache Kafka. Established in 1999, The ASF is at the forefront of open source innovation, setting industry standards to advance software for the public good. Learn more at https://apache.org .

The ASF’s annual Community Over Code event is where open source technologists convene to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in their field. https://communityovercode.org/

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