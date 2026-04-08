CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS: 2026 Hillsdale Investment Management – CFA Society Toronto Research Award

TORONTO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Society Toronto, in collaboration with Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., is pleased to announce the call for submissions for the 2026 Hillsdale Investment Management – CFA Society Toronto Research Award (“Research Award”). Now in its annual cycle, the Research Award continues to recognize and promote innovative, rigorous, and practitioner-relevant research in investment management, with a particular focus on Canadian capital markets. Submissions are open to both academics and industry practitioners from around the world.

The author(s) of the winning paper will receive a CAD $15,000 cash prize and gain significant visibility across the investment community. The winning paper will be featured through CFA Society Toronto’s press release distribution, website, social media channels, and The Analyst, the Society’s quarterly publication.

The Research Award will be presented at CFA Society Toronto’s flagship event, the 69th Annual Investment Dinner in Toronto, Ontario at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on September 17, 2026.

“At Hillsdale, we believe that the most valuable research doesn’t just advance theory, it informs real investment decisions,” said Chris Guthrie, CFA, President and CEO of Hillsdale Investment Management. “This award continues to highlight work that bridges academic rigor with practical application, particularly in the context of Canadian markets, where there remains meaningful opportunity for new insights.”

“Our collaboration with Hillsdale Investment Management for this Research Award underscores our mutual commitment to advancing innovation and insights for the finance and investment community," says Fred Pinto, CFA, ICD.D., CEO of CFA Society Toronto. "This annual Research Award not only highlights the field of investment research but also fosters a rich exchange of insights that benefits the entire investment community."

Over the years, the Research Award has recognized a diverse range of research topics from asset pricing and portfolio construction to emerging technologies such as machine learning, demonstrating the evolving nature of investment management and the importance of forward-looking, evidence-based insights.

Eligibility & Submission Details

Eligibility: Open to global researchers; submissions must relate to Canadian capital markets

Participants: Academics (professors, students) and industry practitioners

Submission Requirements: Full research paper (submitted paper must not have won any previous award(s) (industry or otherwise) and must be unpublished and not under review elsewhere) Executive summary (1,500–2,000 words)

Deadline: June 30, 2026





Judging Criteria:

Submissions will be reviewed by a distinguished panel of experts selected by CFA Society Toronto. Papers will be judged on their relevance to industry practitioners, degree of innovation, and potential impact on the investment management industry.

For additional details about the award and submission guidelines, please visit https://www.cfatoronto.ca/awards-scholarships/ResearchAward. Any questions about this award can be directed to awards@cfatoronto.ca.

About the Award

The Hillsdale Investment Management – CFA Society Toronto Research Award was established to encourage innovation and thought leadership in investment management. It celebrates research that is both academically rigorous and highly relevant to practitioners.

About Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Celebrating over 30 years of investment excellence, Hillsdale Investment Management is an independent, employee-controlled, and client-aligned investment boutique managing over $10 billion on behalf of a select group of sophisticated institutional and private wealth investors. Hillsdale engages in disciplined active investment management, specializing in equities, alternatives, ESG, and customized mandates. Hillsdale is recognized for investment and service excellence – a reflection of its relentless pursuit of research and development and of the dedication of its employees. For more information, please refer to www.hillsdaleinv.com.

About CFA Society Toronto

CFA Society Toronto is the world's largest Society of CFA® Charterholders, dedicated to supporting the professional and business development of more than 11,500+ members. With a focus on education, networking, and thought leadership, CFA Society Toronto empowers finance professionals to excel in a dynamic and competitive global market. Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is a not-for-profit organization affiliated with CFA Institute, the global body that administers the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) curriculum and sets voluntary, ethics-based performance-reporting standards for the investment industry. For more information, visit cfatoronto.ca.

Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

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CFA Society Toronto

media@cfatoronto.ca | 416-366-5755 x228